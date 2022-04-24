Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first official visit to Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370 was repealed in 2019. "In the next 25 years, New Jammu and Kashmir will create a new chapter of growth," he remarked.

    Apr 24, 2022, 3:16 PM IST

    The day is not far away when the Devi of Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road, Prime Minister Narendra said on Sunday. Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the Banihal-Qazigund Road Tunnel, built at a cost of over Rs 3100 crores. The 8.45 Km long tunnel will reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and reduce journey time by around one and a half hour.

    PM Modi remarked at a massive gathering in Palli Gram Panchayat in Samba district, "When I talk about 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,' I emphasise connection and bridging gaps. Our goal is to give J&K with all-weather connection."

    Speaking about Kashmir's recent tourism boom, the Prime Minister stated that tourism is once again booming in the valley. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first official visit to Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370 was repealed in 2019. "In the next 25 years, New Jammu and Kashmir will create a new chapter of growth," he remarked.

    "Our focus is on connectedness," Modi added, "whether it's connectivity in terms of language, infrastructure, or amenities."

    "It is a source of great pleasure that democracy has reached grassroots in Jammu and Kashmir," he remarked of the country's devolution of power to the grassroots level made possible by the empowerment of the Panchayati Raj.

    "Palli is well on its way to becoming India's first carbon-neutral panchayat. I congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he added, adding that "today it appears that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are a part of such a gathering after decades."

    Also Read | Democracy has reached grassroots level in J&K, central schemes benefiting state: PM Modi

    Also Read | Explained: Why PM Narendra Modi is visiting Jammu & Kashmir

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians MI squad - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians squad - Zaheer Khan

    Watch Here is how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'-ycb

    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'

    Video Top Stories

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb
    Entertainment

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb
    Lifestyle

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb
    Entertainment

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    Must See

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw
    India News

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Watch Here is how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like
    Technology

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave
    India News

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave