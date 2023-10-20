Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Protesters in Bengaluru express support for Palestine and condemn the Israel-Palestine conflict. Organized by communist groups including CPI, CPIM, and CPIML, the demonstration aims to raise awareness about the Middle East crisis. Another protest near MG Road metro station in Bengaluru was called recently on India to condemn Israel's actions in Gaza. This protest followed the arrest of an individual supporting Hamas, resulting in 25 detentions.

    Protesters in Bengaluru, India, voiced their support for Palestine while condemning the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict at Freedom Park. The event, organized by communist organizations, saw demonstrators raising their voices against the atrocities committed against Palestinian citizens. 

    The protestors rallied in solidarity with the people of Palestine. The protest, organized by the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPIM], and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) [CPIML], aimed to draw attention to the distressing situation in the Middle East.

    Bengaluru protestors form human chain at MG Road seeking India's support to Palestine in Israel-Hamas conflict

    Recently, protesters had gathered near MG Road metro station in Bengaluru, shouting pro-Palestinian slogans and forming a human chain in support of Palestine. They demanded India to condemn Israel's actions in Gaza. 

    The protest was sparked by the arrest of an individual who supported the Hamas armed group, leading to 25 detentions. The demonstrators advocated for an independent Palestinian state and distributed information booklets about the situation in Palestine.

    Recent Videos

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Top Stories

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself
    Lifestyle

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt
    Entertainment

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma
    Entertainment

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH
    Entertainment

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC
    Lifestyle

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma
    Entertainment

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Must See

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp
    India News

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH
    India News

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat
    World News

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat