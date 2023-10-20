Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

Another protest near MG Road metro station in Bengaluru was called recently on India to condemn Israel's actions in Gaza. This protest followed the arrest of an individual supporting Hamas, resulting in 25 detentions.

The protestors rallied in solidarity with the people of Palestine. The protest, organized by the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPIM], and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) [CPIML], aimed to draw attention to the distressing situation in the Middle East.



Bengaluru protestors form human chain at MG Road seeking India's support to Palestine in Israel-Hamas conflict

Recently, protesters had gathered near MG Road metro station in Bengaluru, shouting pro-Palestinian slogans and forming a human chain in support of Palestine. They demanded India to condemn Israel's actions in Gaza.

The protest was sparked by the arrest of an individual who supported the Hamas armed group, leading to 25 detentions. The demonstrators advocated for an independent Palestinian state and distributed information booklets about the situation in Palestine.