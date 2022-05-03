Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Metter Frederiksen were of the view that a path of dialogue and diplomacy should be used to resolve the conflict. 

    May 3, 2022, 7:22 PM IST

    The Russia-Ukraine war figured in the bilateral discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Metter Frederiksen and both leaders were of the view that a path of dialogue and diplomacy should be used to resolve the conflict. 

    Frederiksen said, "We discussed the consequences of the horrible crimes committed against civilians and the serious humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The reports on the killing of civilians in Bucha are deeply shocking."

    "We have condemned these killings and we stressed the need for an independent investigation. Denmark and the entire Europen Union strongly condemn Russia's unlawful unprovoked invasion of Ukraine," she said, adding, "My message is very clear. (Vladimir) Putin has got to stop this war and end the killings. I hope that India will influence Russia in this discussion."

    The Denmark Prime Minister's outrage stems from reports that over 500 bodies have been recovered from Bucha, many of them with hands bound behind, after six weeks under Russian occupation.

    The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has reportedly identified almost 900 Russian soldiers who allegedly committed crimes against civilians in the Kyiv region.

    Prime Minister Modi said that besides Ukraine, he raised other matters of global concern with his Denmark counterpart as well.

    "We appealed that there should be an immediate ceasefire and both sides should work out a solution through peaceful negotiations," he said.

