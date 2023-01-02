Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that Manoj Mittal, one of the accused in the Sultanpuri car accident case, is a BJP leader. He alleged that a hoarding bearing Manoj's picture hangs outside the local police station where he and his other friends are currently lodged.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday slammed the Delhi Police over their investigation into the hit-and-run case in the national capital in which a 20-year-old girl was dragged for kilometres under the car that rammed her scooty on January 1.

Raising questions, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said: "They kept going for 12 km with the dead body trapped in the car, and the police are saying that they did not realize that because of the loud music! DCP Harendra Singh of Delhi Police is putting forward the statement of the accused as his version. He says medical tests will determine whether the accused consumed alcohol, but confirms that the girl was not raped."

The AAP also gave a political twist to the case. Bhardwaj claimed that Manoj Mittal, one of the accused in the Sultanpuri car accident case, is a BJP leader. He alleged that a hoarding bearing Manoj's picture hangs outside the local police station where he and his other friends are currently lodged.

"One of the culprits is a BJP member. That is why the police are trying to cover up the matter. The DCP is covering up the case, saying the music in the car was so loud that the perpetrators did not notice a girl was stuck in their car. How could the girl's clothes be missing when her body was recovered? There should be a probe," Bhardwaj claimed.

The victim's family also staged protests against the Delhi Police, claiming coverup and attempts to shield the accused. Local residents protested in large numbers outside the Sultanpuri Police Station.

