Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister was reportedly miffed after a journalist asked him about a recent UT administration's order to implement the Union Culture Ministry's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative seeking to unfurl a tricolour in every home. He shot back in Kashmiri, saying, "You keep it at your house".

National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah courted controversy on Wednesday when he reportedly passed comments that have been construed as an insult to the tricolour.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister was reportedly miffed after a journalist asked him about a recent Union Territory administration's order to implement the Union Culture Ministry's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative seeking to unfurl a tricolour in every home. He shot back in Kashmiri, saying, "You keep it at your house".

Also Read: Sadhguru Exclusive: 'Organic farming is urban nonsense'

The administration had recently issued an advisory as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of India's independence. The government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign urges people to hoist the national flag over their houses on August 15.

Days ago, Farooq had responded to a similar question saying that such an initiative would only make sense when people do so not because of some diktat but on their own.

The Flag Code of India, 2002 permits the unrestricted display of the Tricolour. That is as long as the flag's honour and dignity are respected.

Recently, nodal officers were appointed by the rural development department of the Union Territory administration for the implementation of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' scheme.

Also Read: 'Make in India' success story: Toy imports down 70%, exports up 61%

Also Read: A first in the IAF: Father-daughter duo fly in formation