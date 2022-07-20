Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress General Secretary and Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh said the Opposition has been demanding an urgent discussion on inflation and hike in GST rates but is being denied. 

    Jul 20, 2022, 2:13 PM IST

    Congress has claimed that Parliament's functioning was being impacted because of the government's stubbornness to not allow a discussion on the hike in GST on food items as demanded by the Opposition. 

    On Wednesday, Opposition members stalled the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha and protested inside the well of the House. They were seen holding milk packets and raising slogans against the government.

    Congress General Secretary and Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh said the Opposition has been demanding an urgent discussion on inflation and a hike in GST rates but is being denied. 

    "This morning in the Rajya Sabha the Opposition led by the Congress demanded an URGENT debate on price rise and senseless GST rates on food items. This was denied. The House was adjourned till 2 pm. Modi Sarkar's obstinacy continues. Business in Parliament is suffering," Ramesh said on Twitter.

    The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have failed to transact any significant business so far since the Monsoon Session began on July 18.

