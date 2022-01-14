  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquittal: 'We are saddened. This is unbelievable'

    Jan 14, 2022, 12:09 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    The acquittal of Bishop Franco Mullakkal by a Kerala sessions court has come as a major setback for those who have been fighting to get justice for the nun who had levelled rape charges against the priest.

    "We are very saddened. This is unbelievable to be very frank. That's because almost all the witnesses were all saying the same things. Bishop Franco has never ever questioned all these incidences. What he did do was question the integrity of the witnesses. That was the main reason. He used all social media platforms (to question the integrity of witnesses). This legal battle will continue," said Shyju Antony, joint convener of the Save our Sister forum.

    To recall, the victim nun had in 2018 lodged a complaint before the Kottayam District Police Chief accusing Franco Mulakkal of allegedly raping her 13 times between 2014 and 2016. Mulakkal was the head of the Jalandhar diocese in Punjab then.

    "We will question this verdict in upper courts and wherever possible. We are sure that Bishop Franco has committed this crime. We will leave no legal possibilities. We will continue the fight till the survivor gets her justice," Antony told Asianet News.

    Also Read: Kerala nun rape case verdict: Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted; a brief timeline of events

    Also Read: Kerala nun rape case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted, says ‘Praise the Lord’

    Recent Videos

    Guwahati Bikaner Express derails Dramatic footage shows extent of damage watch

    Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails in West Bengal: Dramatic footage shows extent of damage

    Video Icon
    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs-dnm

    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 58): Kerala Blasters romp home to a 2-0 victory over Odisha FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 58): Kerala Blasters romp home to a 2-0 victory over Odisha FC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 57): Ishan Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 57): Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over East Bengal

    Video Icon
    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out

    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Must See

    Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquittal reaction legal battle to continue
    Video Icon
    India News

    Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquittal: 'We are saddened. This is unbelievable'

    Guwahati Bikaner Express derails Dramatic footage shows extent of damage watch
    Video Icon
    India News

    Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails in West Bengal: Dramatic footage shows extent of damage

    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs-dnm
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs