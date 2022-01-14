Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailment: Mangled coaches cleared; glitch in locomotive led to mishap

A day after the Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailed in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, officials on Friday cleared the mangled remains of the impacted coaches. At least nine people died, and dozens were injured after 12 coaches of the train derailed near Maynaguri at 5 pm on Thursday. An initial probe into the mishap revealed that a glitch in the locomotive equipment led to the tragic accident.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who visited the site of the accident today, said, "Preliminary inquiry shows there was a glitch in locomotive equipment. The Commission of Rail Safety is conducting an inquiry to find the root cause behind the accident."

The Railway Minister added that he is personally monitoring the situation and has appraised Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the operations on the ground.

1,053 passengers, including 177 who set off from Bikaner and 98 who got on at Patna junction, were on board the train at the time of the derailment. Indian Railways has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the family members of the deceased. Passengers who sustain grievous injuries will get Rs 1 lakh, and those with nonserious injuries will get Rs 25,000.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday took to Twitter to express deep concern about the "tragic accident".

