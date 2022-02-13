  • Facebook
    Andhra Pradesh police burns 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore

    Feb 13, 2022, 10:55 AM IST
    The Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday announced they had burned two lakh kgs of ganja worth more than Rs 200 crore. They claimed the drug was seized in the state's coastal areas during the previous few years. According to Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, the banned Maoists are pushing ganja production, which is taking place in 23 districts in Odisha and 11 mandals in Visakhapatnam. He claimed that as part of 'Operation Parivarthan,' 406 special police teams destroyed ganja cultivation in 313 villages across 11 mandals. He claimed that several gangs from several states had been involved in ganja production and illicit ganja transit on the Andhra-Odisha border. He stated that 1,500 individuals were detained, and 577 charges were filed for cultivating the plant. According to him, the police have captured 314 automobiles implicated in ganja smuggling.

    Many people stood in awe and expectation as the scene unfolded in an open field in Kodur village, Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh police carried out the practice by erecting massive pyres in Kodur, Anakapalle mandal, Visakhapatnam. Many people on Twitter wondered if the smoke would lead cops, journalists, and anyone present at the scene to "get high." However, it appears that all the big flames did was give many people headaches, and no one got high.

    According to officials, the destruction of such vast narcotics was a first in the country. Because there were no residents within a 4-kilometre radius, police picked Kodur as the venue for this performance. As a precaution, other people in the area were warned to stay indoors since the smoked cannabis may induce headaches or drunkenness.

    On November 1, 2021, Operation Parivarthana was initiated. So far, 47,986.934 kgs of ganja and 46.41 litres of hashish oil have been recovered as part of this Operation, along with 314 cars, 577 charges filed, and 1500 people detained. Marijuana is illegal under the 1985 Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The Act makes the selling and purchase of marijuana illegal. According to police, 406 units are involved in Operation Parivarthana.

