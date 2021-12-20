  • Facebook
    77 kg heroin worth Rs 400 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast

    The operation was carried out by the Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad. The Al-Huseini had a crew of six people.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 20, 2021, 1:22 PM IST
    After apprehending a Pakistani fishing boat in Indian seas off the Gujarat coast, the Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS confiscated 77 kilos of heroin worth around Rs 400 crore. The Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad carried out the operation. The Al-Huseini was manned by a crew of six individuals. The boat was towed to Jakhau in Gujarat's Kutch area for additional examination.

    Over three months earlier, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence confiscated nearly three tonnes of heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore at Gujarat's Mundra port. The National Investigation Agency investigated the matter on October 6, and the suspects were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The discovery of the drugs from two containers at Adani Group's Mundra Port is being billed as the country's single greatest drug seizure. The containers were labelled as semi-processed Talc stones and were delivered from Iran's Bandar Abbas Port.

    The Coast Guard and Gujarat captured a boat transporting Pakistanis from Indian waters on the Jakhau coast in April. The ship was carrying 30 kilos of heroin valued roughly Rs 150 crore, according to PTI.

    In November, the ATS recovered a heroin shipment worth around Rs 600 crore from an under-construction property in Gujarat's Morbi district. According to the ATS, the shipment was transferred from the Arabian Sea by Pakistani narcotics dealers to their Indian counterparts.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2021, 1:22 PM IST
