    Punjab Election 2022: BJP to contest on 65 seats, Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress gets 37

    During a news conference, BJP national president JP Nadda said that the BJP will run for 65 seats, the PLC for 37, and the SAD (S) for 15.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 24, 2022, 4:31 PM IST
    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the seat-sharing formula for the forthcoming Punjab Assembly elections on Monday. The saffron party will run alongside Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) in the elections.

    During a news conference, BJP national president JP Nadda said that the BJP will run for 65 seats, the PLC for 37, and the SAD (S) for 15. Speaking further in terms of nationalism and national security, Nadda stated that Punjab shares 600 kilometres of border with Pakistan and has long been a victim of its nefarious actions like as drug smuggling, gun smuggling, and ammunition smuggling.

    The BJP head went on to emphasise that the NDA coalition seeks the stability of Punjab, not only a change in rule. "If Punjab is peaceful and secure, the country would be safe," he stated.

    Meanwhile, Captain Amarinder Singh, the former Chief Minister of Punjab, presented the first list of 22 candidates from his party, the Punjab Lok Congress, ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections. According to the PLC leader, all of these candidates have outstanding political credentials and are well-known figures in their particular communities.

    The Punjab Assembly elections were originally set for February 14, but in honour of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, the date was moved to February 20 due to a request by political parties. The results will be released on March 10. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit S Channi had requested that the Assembly elections be postponed by six days to commemorate Guru Ravidas' birth anniversary.

    In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress obtained an absolute majority with 77 seats, deposing the SAD-BJP government after ten years in power. The Aam Aadmi Party won 20 seats in the 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly, making it the second-largest party.

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: EC revises polling date; voting to be held on February 20

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: Amarinder Singh releases first list of 22 candidates, picks Patiala for himself

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2022, 5:28 PM IST
