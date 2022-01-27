  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: Channi assures party is united; Rahul Gandhi says Congress workers to decide CM face

    Jan 27, 2022, 7:48 PM IST
    In a display of unity, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi drew closer to Navjot Singh Sidhu and stated that he is not interested in any position and will be the first to canvass whoever is chosen. He went on to say that there would be no struggle between us, that he would unveil the chief minister's face for the Punjab elections, and that the Punjab Congress would remain together.

    Along with the duo, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that the Congress would declare a Chief Minister candidate in Punjab if the "party, its workers, or Punjab" desired it. He stated that the party would invite Congress workers to choose a chief ministerial candidate. He said the Congress leader said that "two individuals can't govern, only one can."

    The Congress leader remarked that Punjab Congress chairman Navjot Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Channi have publicly stated that they would not seek the position. He was in Punjab for a day to kick off the party's campaign for the elections next month.

    He stated that two individuals could not lead; only one person can lead. Gandhi stated that if one leader takes the lead, the other has committed to providing full support, and both have the Congress' views in their hearts.

    Navjot Sidhu has "assured" Rahul Gandhi that he will accept his selection as the Punjab Chief Minister candidate. He stated that we are all unified and that we are not fighting for TRPs but the formation of the next administration. Punjab goes to the polls on February 20, and the results will be announced on March 10.

