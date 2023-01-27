WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

Indian Army participated in the biennial exercise with over 900 troops, which included Special Forces, Artillery and Armoured vehicles.

India recently held the Tri-Services Amphibious Exercise or AMPHEX 2023, which saw the participation of a number of amphibious ships, including INS Jalashwa the Large Platform Dock (LPD), landing ships and landing crafts, Marine Commandos (MARCOS), helicopters and aircraft from the Indian Navy. Indian Army participated in the biennial exercise with over 900 troops, which included Special Forces, Artillery and Armoured vehicles. Jaguar fighters and C-130 aircraft from the Indian Air Force also participated in the exercise.

