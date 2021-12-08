Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

On Wednesday (December 8) morning, India witnessed perhaps its most shocking and tragic event of this year. Horrifying visuals of an IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor with CDS General Bipin Rawat on board, along with 13 others, stunned the nation. It was an afternoon of horror, and with sources confirming that 13 of the 14 personnel involved in the unfortunate incident had been dead, it sent a shiver down the nation's spine. Rescue operations were carried out immediately, and the dead bodies were taken to Military Hospital, Wellington in Tamil Nadu. However, CDS General Bipin Rawat's condition remains unknown. With no official confirmation on the state of India's most decorated military officers, the nation continues to pray for General Bipin Rawat's survival.

General Bipin Rawat, who took over as India's first CDS on December 31 2019, was going to the Defence Staff College in Wellington when the incident occurred. Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was the pilot of the Mi-17V5, which crashed with 14 personnel on board, including CDS Gen Bipin Rawat. He is the Commanding Officer of the 109 Helicopter Unit.

Following Wednesday's tragic crash, the Indian Air Force, in a statement, confirmed that an Inquiry had been ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident. Meanwhile, political leaders cutting across parties expressed grief over the incident, with prayers pouring in for some good news on CDS General Bipin Rawat's condition.