UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

It is a battle of rap in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. Recently, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Ravi Kishan had released a campaigning song ‘UP Mein Sab Ba’ on his social media handles. A day after that, Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore released her version of the song – UP Mein Ka Ba’ that spoke of the Lakhimpur Kheri and Hathras incidents.

The singer has spoken up about her now-viral song, what made her write it, whether she plans to join politics and more. Neha Singh Rathore's claim to fame was ‘Bihar Mein Ka Ba’, during the Assembly elections in Bihar. After her Bihar version, she released the UP version of the song, calling it a political satire.

In the interview, Neha Singh Rathore said that the BHP MP’s ‘UP Mein Sab Ba’ song was inspired by her Bihari version song. And when she heard Kishan’s song, she knew she had to counter the song with her political satire.

Neha said that initially, she had no plans of doing the UP version of ‘Bihar Mein Kab Ba’ but had to do it when Ravi Kishan did his song. “Since UP elections are approaching, I had plans of singing a song around it, but I wasn’t planning on singing ‘UP Mein Ka Ba’,” said Neha adding that she has been writing political satire songs for some time now.

When asked about whether any political party has approached her to join politics, she denied saying that she has criticised every political party so much that none would approach her.