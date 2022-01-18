  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    Jan 18, 2022, 3:48 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    It is a battle of rap in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. Recently, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Ravi Kishan had released a campaigning song ‘UP Mein Sab Ba’ on his social media handles. A day after that, Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore released her version of the song – UP Mein Ka Ba’ that spoke of the Lakhimpur Kheri and Hathras incidents.

    The singer has spoken up about her now-viral song, what made her write it, whether she plans to join politics and more. Neha Singh Rathore's claim to fame was ‘Bihar Mein Ka Ba’, during the Assembly elections in Bihar. After her Bihar version, she released the UP version of the song, calling it a political satire.

    In the interview, Neha Singh Rathore said that the BHP MP’s ‘UP Mein Sab Ba’ song was inspired by her Bihari version song. And when she heard Kishan’s song, she knew she had to counter the song with her political satire.

    ALSO READ: UP elections 2022: Bhojpuri stars Ravi Kishan, Neha Singh Rathore battle it out with rap

    Neha said that initially, she had no plans of doing the UP version of ‘Bihar Mein Kab Ba’ but had to do it when Ravi Kishan did his song. “Since UP elections are approaching, I had plans of singing a song around it, but I wasn’t planning on singing ‘UP Mein Ka Ba’,” said Neha adding that she has been writing political satire songs for some time now.

    When asked about whether any political party has approached her to join politics, she denied saying that she has criticised every political party so much that none would approach her.

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022 Do not lose hope AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann first words watch

    Punjab Election 2022: 'Do not lose hope' - AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann's first words (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022: After ED raids on CM Channi's nephew, Congress says not afraid of usual BJP tactics

    Punjab Election 2022: After ED raids on CM Channi's nephew, Congress says not afraid of usual BJP tactics

    Video Icon
    Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

    Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

    Video Icon
    Aircraft Carrier Vikrant successfully completes third sea trial

    Aircraft Carrier Vikrant successfully completes third sea trial

    Video Icon
    CPM dirt protest in North Kerala

    CPI-M's 'dirt'y protest in North Kerala

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Must See

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    Punjab Election 2022 Do not lose hope AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann first words watch
    Video Icon
    India News

    Punjab Election 2022: 'Do not lose hope' - AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann's first words (WATCH)

    Punjab Election 2022: After ED raids on CM Channi's nephew, Congress says not afraid of usual BJP tactics
    Video Icon
    India News

    Punjab Election 2022: After ED raids on CM Channi's nephew, Congress says not afraid of usual BJP tactics