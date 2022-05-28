Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Sanju Samson has steered Rajasthan Royals into the IPL 2022 Final. Meanwhile, Kumar Sangakkara is all-praise for him.

    May 28, 2022, 3:07 PM IST

    It has been a sensational effort from Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). It has sailed into the IPL 2022 Final, where it will take on new team Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Meanwhile, a lot of credit is being given to RR skipper Sanju Samson, who has turned the fortunes of the side upside down since taking over the leadership duties for the side in IPL 2021. Samson prepares to lead RR in the final for the first time since the side last played the same during IPL 2008 and won it under then-captain cum coach Shane Warne, while RR's Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara is all-praise for the former.

    Speaking on Friday during the post-match press conference after RR beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven wickets in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad, Sangakkara affirmed, "Sanju has been exceptional. Last season, he started with quite a tough test with a young side and many upheavals because of COVID bubbles, the tournament of two halves, but he has grown into his role."

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    "He [Samson] is a very soft-spoken, very reserved individual. He is exceptionally skilled with the bat. He has shown a lot of passion and hunger to take on this testing role of captaincy. Wicket-keeping, captaining and being the best batter on your side along with Jos Buttler is not an easy role to fill, but he has done it well this season. He has become more and more aware of what his role is. His tactical awareness has improved right throughout. He has trusted his team. The team looks up to him as a leader," added Sangakkara.

    Sangakkara also had words of acclaim for English opener Jos Buttler, whose four centuries for RR this season have been essential. "It's hard to describe what he has done for us this season regarding T20 batting. He started well, he had a little bit of a flutter at one point in the tournament, but then, he just calmed himself down, had a lot of good conversations rather than just training," he declared.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 PLAYOFFS: 'SHANE WARNE MADE RR BELIEVE' - JOS BUTTLER AFTER CENTURY VS RCB

    "He [Buttler] accepted that he is mortal. He is a human and can't be at that high level of excellence every single day. He can accelerate at any point. He has got all the strokes. He understands the game well. I can't remember anyone batting this well in the history of the IPL," concluded Sangakkara. Watch his entire presser video above.

    Recent Videos

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Top Stories

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb
    Entertainment

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb
    Lifestyle

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    Must See

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22
    Defence

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home
    India News

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder
    India News

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder