IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

Gujarat Titans is the IPL 2022 champion in its debut season. It conducted an open-top bus victory parade on Monday, besides meeting Gujarat chief minister Bhupendrabhai Patel.

On Monday, thousands of fans flooded Ahmedabad city's streets as the new franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) was out with a victory parade on an open-top bus and celebrated its title triumph following its maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. On the same day, Gujarat Chief Minister (CM) Bhupendrabhai Patel conducted a ceremony for the state's newly-crowned champion and complimented them. During Sunday's final that was played at the vast Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the GT defeated inaugural IPL 2008 champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets, as it ended its dream season on the ultimate high.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, Bhupendrabhai wrote, "Got a chance to interact with players of IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans. They presented me a bat with signatures of all squad members. The proceeds from it will be used in the education of the daughters of the state. Congratulations to all the players."

With this IPL 2022 title triumph, GT became the second side after RR to win the title on debut. Meanwhile, GT is Mumbai-bound on Tuesday, where its owners will be hosting a party to celebrate the occasion. Following the success on Sunday, the players and entire Gt staff celebrated at the venue until 3 AM, followed by another round of celebration at the team hotel before going to their rooms at 6 AM.

The family members of the GT players also took part in the celebrations, including Shubman Gill's father. The players and the support staff members thoroughly acknowledged the fans and their support. The players were attired in blue denim and dark-blue t-shirts.

On the other hand, GT skipper Hardik Pandya had a sensational season, while this franchise happened to be his home team. In 14 innings, he has amassed about 500 runs, being GT's highest run-scorer, at an average of 45.30 and a strike rate of 131.26, including four half-centuries. His top score happened to be an unbeaten 87, while he also claimed wickets aplenty, earning him his Team India recall.

"This title will be a special one because we talked about creating a legacy. The coming generations will talk about it. Everyone will remember this was the team who started this journey and to win the championship first year is very special," noted Pandya.