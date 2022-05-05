IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians need to win the remaining IPL 2022 matches for a playoffs qualification chance. Meanwhile, head coach Mahela Jayawardene has called for the side to stick to the process it has worked upon.

It has been a rough 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) for the record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI). It is on the verge of missing the playoffs, as it desperately needs to win the remaining five matches of the season. Meanwhile, head coach Mahela Jayawardene has demanded that the side sticks to the processes it has worked upon so far.

MI has lost eight of the nine games in IPL 2022, with the only win coming against former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR). A loss more would completely rule it out of the playoffs contention favour. On Friday, it plays new side Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 51 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, while GT currently happens to be the table-topper.

“We just need to win matches, play some good cricket. It’s all about confidence. As players, as a group it’s been tough for us. There’s nothing to hide. We were not satisfied with our execution; we were not satisfied with the way we played. But, everyone stuck together and worked harder. I can’t complain about the work ethic of the group. We’ve stayed together and believed in our ability. The rest of the season is going to be the same. Stick to the processes that we’ve always worked on, and make sure we win matches and go out and enjoy our cricket,” Jayawardene said during the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, we had to wait for another four days before we could play another game. The focus has been good. We’ve had a couple of good chats. Looking forward to the next game, which is a tough one. Probably the in-form best team in the competition, and looking forward to that," he added.

Jayawardene also heaped praise on some of the young talents, like Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kumar Kartikeya and Hrithik Shokeen, who have impressed in their respective departments. “KK has been great. It’s a great story. He’s been with our support bowling group for four-five weeks working on his skills. When we had the opportunity to bring him in, we knew that he had the skills, it was about understanding his temperament out there on the big stage, and he looked like a pro. It’s great to see these kids coming through, and at the same time, have that composure out there, against a very good batting line-up. He held his own and bowled brilliantly to execute the game-plan that he had, which he discussed with us," he concluded.