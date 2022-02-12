  • Facebook
    IPL Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date

    Feb 12, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Come Saturday, the cricketing world will witness the highly-anticipated IPL 2022 Mega Auction held in Bengaluru. Once again, the teams will be involved in intense bidding war sessions as they look to outbid each other to get their star. As a result, money could be splashed big on some players, be it Indian, overseas or uncapped.

    Since 2008, when IPL conducted its first auction, it has seen a trend of massive bids for players. While the top international stars usually earn humongous bids, the salary was restricted for the uncapped players. However, now that the rule has been changed, even the uncapped ones have been getting enormous bid prices, as they become record signings.

    Therefore, it is evident that any player could create history in the auction. In the same light, you can take a look at the five most expensive uncapped players to date:
    Krishnappa Gowtham - ₹19.25 crore (Punjab Kings, 2020)
    Krunal Pandya - ₹8.8 crore (Mumbai Indians, 2016)
    Pawan Negi - ₹8.5 crore (Delhi Capitals, 2016)
    Varun Chakravarthy - ₹8.4 crore (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2020)
    Riley Meredith - ₹8 crore (Punjab Kings, 2020)

