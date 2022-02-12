  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL Auction: The 10 most expensive overseas players to date

    Feb 12, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    It will be a grand moment as the 2022 IPL Mega Auction will be conducted on Saturday and Sunday. A total of 590 players will be going under the hammer. As the cricketers await their fate in the tournament over two days, some of them would be eager to draw big bucks. Be it Indians, overseas or uncapped; everyone will be in the line.

    Since 2008, the IPL Auction has seen numerous players drawing high prices, some of which have even shattered records. While the prime focus is on the Indian players in this competition, the overseas players, too, play their part and impact, leading them to be sold for hefty prices. On the same note, you can check out the top ten overseas cricketers who have been the most expensive in the auction to date.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 Mega Auction - A complete guide for fans before players go under the hammer

    Chris Morris - ₹16.25 crore (Rajasthan Royals, 2021)
    Pat Cummins - ₹15.5 crore (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2020)
    Kyle Jamieson - ₹15 crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2021)
    Ben Stokes - ₹14.5 crore (Rising Pune Supergiant, 2017)
    Glenn Maxwell - ₹14.25 crore (Royal Challengers Banglore, 2021)
    Jhye Richardson - ₹14 crore (Punjab Kings, 2021)
    Ben Stokes - ₹12.5 crore (Rajasthan Royals, 2018)
    Tymal Mills - ₹12 crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2017)
    Glenn Maxwell - ₹10.75 crore (Punjab Kings, 2020)
    Chris Morris - ₹10 crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2020)

    Recent Videos

    Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab: Kerala Governor's history lesson

    'Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab': Kerala Governor's history lesson

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 87): Jamshedpur FC climbs to 2nd with 3-0 win over Kerala Blasters-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 87): Jamshedpur climbs to 2nd with 3-0 win over Kerala

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row Muslim women stage protest in Prayagraj

    'This is a form of apartheid': Muslim women hit Prayagraj streets in favour of hijab

    Video Icon
    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Retd Major sponsors new houses

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Veteran sponsors new houses

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: Chennaiyin FC needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic on FC Goa loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    Must See

    Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab: Kerala Governor's history lesson
    Video Icon
    India News

    'Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab': Kerala Governor's history lesson

    Karnataka hijab row Muslim women stage protest in Prayagraj
    Video Icon
    India News

    'This is a form of apartheid': Muslim women hit Prayagraj streets in favour of hijab

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Retd Major sponsors new houses
    Video Icon
    Defence

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Veteran sponsors new houses