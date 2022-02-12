IPL Auction: The 10 most expensive overseas players to date

It will be a grand moment as the 2022 IPL Mega Auction will be conducted on Saturday and Sunday. A total of 590 players will be going under the hammer. As the cricketers await their fate in the tournament over two days, some of them would be eager to draw big bucks. Be it Indians, overseas or uncapped; everyone will be in the line.

Since 2008, the IPL Auction has seen numerous players drawing high prices, some of which have even shattered records. While the prime focus is on the Indian players in this competition, the overseas players, too, play their part and impact, leading them to be sold for hefty prices. On the same note, you can check out the top ten overseas cricketers who have been the most expensive in the auction to date.

Chris Morris - ₹16.25 crore (Rajasthan Royals, 2021)

Pat Cummins - ₹15.5 crore (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2020)

Kyle Jamieson - ₹15 crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2021)

Ben Stokes - ₹14.5 crore (Rising Pune Supergiant, 2017)

Glenn Maxwell - ₹14.25 crore (Royal Challengers Banglore, 2021)

Jhye Richardson - ₹14 crore (Punjab Kings, 2021)

Ben Stokes - ₹12.5 crore (Rajasthan Royals, 2018)

Tymal Mills - ₹12 crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2017)

Glenn Maxwell - ₹10.75 crore (Punjab Kings, 2020)

Chris Morris - ₹10 crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2020)