IPL Auction: The 10 most expensive Indian players to date

It will be an interesting scenario when the IPL 2022 Mega Auction gets underway on Saturday and continues until Sunday. About 590 players will be auctioned, with the teams engaging in an intense bidding war. As a result, the players could be in for lucrative bidding amounts and seal their fate in the tournament.

The IPL Auction has been happening since 2008 and has seen record-breaking bidding amounts for players, both Indians and overseas. It would be no different this time around, as even new records could be scripted. In the same light, you can check out the ten most expensive Indian players to date.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022 Mega Auction - A complete guide for fans before players go under the hammer

Yuvraj Singh - ₹16 crore (Delhi Capitals, 2015)

Yuvraj Singh - ₹14 crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2014)

Dinesh Karthik - ₹12.5 crore (Delhi Capitals, 2014)

Jaydev Unadkat - ₹11.5 crore (Rajasthan Royals, 2018)

Gautam Gambhir - ₹11.04 crore (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2011)

KL Rahul - ₹11 crore (Punjab Kings, 2018)

Manish Pandey - ₹11 crore (Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2018)

Dinesh Karthik - ₹10.5 crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2015)

Ravindra Jadeja - ₹9.8 crore approx (Chennai Super Kings, 2012)

Robin Uptappa - ₹9.5 crore approx (Pune Warriors India, 2011)