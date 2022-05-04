IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

Delhi Capitals have been highly unstable in terms of performances in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, David Warner feels it needs to do well across departments, especially in the powerplay.

It has been an average season so far for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It is currently placed seventh, winning four of the nine matches and losing five. As it faces a must-win scenario in the remaining games, Australian opener David Warner feels that DC needs to perform across departments, especially during the powerplay.

Warner has been opening alongside Prithvi Shaw. However, the two haven't been consistent and it is either one of them who fires, leading to a shaky start. "We've got off to a good start. In the last match, we've fallen cheaply, both of us, and that can happen in this game because we have to play that high-level brand of cricket in the power play," he told DCTV.

"I think the most important thing is myself or him [Shaw] or Mitch [Mitchell Marsh] scoring an 80 or 90 or even a hundred if we can, to post good totals or chase down big totals, and that's the key. I think that's the focus for every other team. The teams who are doing well are scoring big runs at the top of the order. And, two players are scoring big in the games, they are the ones that you need to shine to win these games," added Warner.

DC still has a realistic chance of making it to the playoffs, as the IPL 2022 points table looks quite congested. It plays its next match against former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), presently placed fourth, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The match will be interesting for Warner, which happens to be against the former franchise that he left on a sour note after IPL 2021.

"I think if you look at the results, we've just missed out when we are chasing those big totals. We have managed to get so close, but they are the ones that hurt you. Moving forward from where we are, we've got to win every game to make it to the finals. There's a strong competition, two teams we have got to come against - Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are pretty much similar points to us," Warner noted.

"We could get that upper hand if we beat Sunrisers. We then go into the top four, but obviously, we need RCB to start losing as well. It's quite a congested table, but exciting for the rest of the tournament. My thoughts are like every other game, just keep going through your processes till you have to do it, training and just get ready for the game," concluded Warner.