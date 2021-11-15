  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    T20 World Cup 2021 champion Australia's weird post-title win celebration will shock you (WATCH)

    Australia is basking in the glory of its maiden ICC T20 World Cup win. After thumping New Zealand by eight wickets in the final, its after-victory celebrations has got social media talking.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2021 champion Australia's weird post-title win celebration will shock you (WATCH)-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Dubai - United Arab Emirates, First Published Nov 15, 2021, 3:58 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 favoured Australia as it won its maiden title, surpassing trans-Tasman rival New Zealand by eight wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Consequently, following the win, the entire Aussie locker room went ecstatic and celebrated wildly. However, its celebration has turned out to be shocking for most.

    The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared some videos of the same, where the jubilant Aussies were seen dancing to music and drinking champagne. In contrast, shockingly, they are also seen drinking beer from their shoes, a tradition known as the Shooies in Australia, England and other European nations.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

    LIVE SCORECARD: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final - New Zealand vs Australia

    While David Warner and Marcus Stoinis are seen performing Shooies, the entire Australian team dances a song in another video, with the T20WC title placed on the ground, as Adam Zampa leads the party. “Never turn off the music! 🤣”, captioned ICC, besides captioning the previous video with, “How’s your Monday going? 😅”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

    Also, in another video shared on Twitter, the Australians were seen getting onto the team bus after their title win and celebrations. Uniquely, the Aussies were given a warm send-off, with traditional drummers playing right outside the venue gate, in lead-up to the buss, as the players dance their way onto the bus, while Stoinis’s celebration was notable here. Check it out.

    ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2021: Indians miss out on ICC Most Valuable Team of the tournament

    Match summary
    Winning the toss, Australia opted to bowl, as New Zealand managed to put on an above-par total of 172/4, with skipper Kane Williamson slamming 85 while Josh Hazlewood scalped three. In reply, Warner, along with Mitchell Marsh, whose brilliant 73 and 77, got the job done and helped Australia register an emphatic eight-wicket win.
    Brief scores: NZ 172/4 (Williamson- 85; Hazlewood- 3/16) lost to AUS 173/2 in 18.5 overs (Warner- 53, Marsh- 77; Boult- 2/18) by eight wickets.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2021, 3:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final, New Zealand vs Australia, NZ vs AUS: Champion Australia scripted these records during its maiden title win-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Champion Australia scripted these records during its maiden title win

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final, New Zealand vs Australia, NZ vs AUS: Social media on fire as Australia trumps New Zealand to clinch maiden title-ayh

    Australia's maiden T20 World Cup title sets social media ablaze; runner-up New Zealand applauded

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final, New Zealand vs Australia, NZ vs AUS: Winner, result, match report, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Australia clinches maiden title after Marsh-Warner show decimates New Zealand by 8 wickets

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final, New Zealand vs Australia, NZ vs AUS: Toss report, kane williamson, aaron finch, kane williamson, tim Seifert-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Unchanged Australia opts to field against New Zealand, Williamson brings in Seifert

    Video Icon
    WWE Superstar John Cena shares MS Dhoni's picture on Instagram, wins a million Indian hearts-ayh

    WWE Superstar John Cena shares MS Dhoni's picture on Instagram, wins a million Indian hearts

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Haryana govt announces closure of schools in 4 cities till Nov 17 due to worsening air pollution crisis-dnm

    Haryana govt announces closure of schools in 4 cities till Nov 17 due to worsening air pollution crisis

    Video Icon
    IIT Mandi opens application for startup challenge From themes to prize money funding gcw

    IIT Mandi opens application for startup challenge, From themes to prize money, funding; all about it

    Video Icon
    Prithviraj teaser: Akshay Kumar gives goosebumps, Manushi Chhillar does debut

    Prithviraj teaser: Akshay Kumar gives goosebumps, Manushi Chhillar does debut

    Video Icon
    T20 World Cup 2021: Indians miss out on ICC Most Valuable Team of the tournament-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Indians miss out on ICC Most Valuable Team of the tournament

    Video Icon
    Kpop BLACKPINK Lisa becomes 1st female artist with over 200 mn streams on Spotify gcw

    K-pop takes spot in world stage! BLACKPINK' Lisa becomes 1st female artist with over 200 mn streams on Spotify

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    IIT Bombay team bags $250,000 grant from Elon Musk foundation gcw

    IIT Bombay team bags $250,000 grant from Elon Musk foundation

    Video Icon
    wikileaks founder Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK belmarsh prison

    Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    desktopAdmobileAd