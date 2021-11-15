T20 World Cup 2021 champion Australia's weird post-title win celebration will shock you (WATCH)

Australia is basking in the glory of its maiden ICC T20 World Cup win. After thumping New Zealand by eight wickets in the final, its after-victory celebrations has got social media talking.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 favoured Australia as it won its maiden title, surpassing trans-Tasman rival New Zealand by eight wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Consequently, following the win, the entire Aussie locker room went ecstatic and celebrated wildly. However, its celebration has turned out to be shocking for most.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared some videos of the same, where the jubilant Aussies were seen dancing to music and drinking champagne. In contrast, shockingly, they are also seen drinking beer from their shoes, a tradition known as the Shooies in Australia, England and other European nations.

LIVE SCORECARD: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final - New Zealand vs Australia

While David Warner and Marcus Stoinis are seen performing Shooies, the entire Australian team dances a song in another video, with the T20WC title placed on the ground, as Adam Zampa leads the party. “Never turn off the music! 🤣”, captioned ICC, besides captioning the previous video with, “How’s your Monday going? 😅”

Also, in another video shared on Twitter, the Australians were seen getting onto the team bus after their title win and celebrations. Uniquely, the Aussies were given a warm send-off, with traditional drummers playing right outside the venue gate, in lead-up to the buss, as the players dance their way onto the bus, while Stoinis’s celebration was notable here. Check it out.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2021: Indians miss out on ICC Most Valuable Team of the tournament

Match summary

Winning the toss, Australia opted to bowl, as New Zealand managed to put on an above-par total of 172/4, with skipper Kane Williamson slamming 85 while Josh Hazlewood scalped three. In reply, Warner, along with Mitchell Marsh, whose brilliant 73 and 77, got the job done and helped Australia register an emphatic eight-wicket win.

Brief scores: NZ 172/4 (Williamson- 85; Hazlewood- 3/16) lost to AUS 173/2 in 18.5 overs (Warner- 53, Marsh- 77; Boult- 2/18) by eight wickets.