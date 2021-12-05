Prince William reveals about his mental health crisis, says felt like 'engulfed by dark cloud of anguish'

In an incredibly candid podcast that will be broadcast tomorrow, the future King reveals how what he witnessed that day profoundly impacted him.

This Christmas season, Prince William is doing his part to boost mental health awareness. On a special seasonal edition of 'Time to Walk' by Apple Fitness+, the Duke of Cambridge recounted that he was engulfed by a black cloud of grief and melancholy following a horrific accident. The Duke eloquently told his suffering as leaving him feeling as though "the entire universe was dying."

While serving as a helicopter pilot for the air ambulance service, Prince William experienced a mental health crisis after helping to save the life of a severely injured youngster only a few years older than his son, Prince George. The Duke was quite candid in the podcast, describing how the incident greatly affected him, leaving him distraught and seeking mental calm.

Overwhelmed by melancholy sensations, he claimed that 'something had shifted' within him. According to the Daily Mail, his despondency worsened after a few weeks, and he characterised it as feeling "like someone had put a key in a lock and opened it without my consent." The Prince said in the podcast how talking to colleagues and seeing the boy's family helped him overcome his troubles over time. It is believed that William was alluding to a vehicle accident in 2017 that left Bobby Hughes, five, with brain damage.

According to a Daily Mail article, the boy's mother, Carly, 40, said last night: "William told us how it hurt him as a parent and how he understood our anguish." In an incredibly candid podcast that will be broadcast tomorrow, the future King reveals how what he witnessed that day profoundly impacted him.

In an intimate 38-minute programme titled Prince William: Time To Walk, recorded for an Apple audio series where celebrities share experiences and choose three favourite songs while taking a stroll, the Prince provided a surprising glimpse into his state of mind.

William compares the personal podcast to a "walk with my closest pal or my wife," and listeners can hear his footsteps as he goes along discussing the animals in fields around his house. The intensely personal tone of William's podcast represented a significant shift from the more formal and conventional mode of communication used by senior members of the Royal Family.

