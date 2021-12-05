  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prince William reveals about his mental health crisis, says felt like 'engulfed by dark cloud of anguish'

    In an incredibly candid podcast that will be broadcast tomorrow, the future King reveals how what he witnessed that day profoundly impacted him.
     

    Prince William reveals about his mental health crisis felt like engulfed by dark cloud gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Dec 5, 2021, 4:10 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    This Christmas season, Prince William is doing his part to boost mental health awareness. On a special seasonal edition of 'Time to Walk' by Apple Fitness+, the Duke of Cambridge recounted that he was engulfed by a black cloud of grief and melancholy following a horrific accident.  The Duke eloquently told his suffering as leaving him feeling as though "the entire universe was dying."

    While serving as a helicopter pilot for the air ambulance service, Prince William experienced a mental health crisis after helping to save the life of a severely injured youngster only a few years older than his son, Prince George. The Duke was quite candid in the podcast, describing how the incident greatly affected him, leaving him distraught and seeking mental calm.

    Overwhelmed by melancholy sensations, he claimed that 'something had shifted' within him. According to the Daily Mail, his despondency worsened after a few weeks, and he characterised it as feeling "like someone had put a key in a lock and opened it without my consent." The Prince said in the podcast how talking to colleagues and seeing the boy's family helped him overcome his troubles over time. It is believed that William was alluding to a vehicle accident in 2017 that left Bobby Hughes, five, with brain damage.

    Also Read | Queen Elizabeth II to step back from public appearances amid health scare; Who will be stepping in her shoes?

    According to a Daily Mail article, the boy's mother, Carly, 40, said last night: "William told us how it hurt him as a parent and how he understood our anguish." In an incredibly candid podcast that will be broadcast tomorrow, the future King reveals how what he witnessed that day profoundly impacted him.

    In an intimate 38-minute programme titled Prince William: Time To Walk, recorded for an Apple audio series where celebrities share experiences and choose three favourite songs while taking a stroll, the Prince provided a surprising glimpse into his state of mind.

    William compares the personal podcast to a "walk with my closest pal or my wife," and listeners can hear his footsteps as he goes along discussing the animals in fields around his house. The intensely personal tone of William's podcast represented a significant shift from the more formal and conventional mode of communication used by senior members of the Royal Family.
     

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2021, 4:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Omicron threat With 160 cases UK tightens testing for inbound travellers gcw

    Omicron threat: With 160 cases, UK tightens testing for inbound travellers, adds Nigeria to red list

    UK approves GlaxoSmithKline drug to treat COVID effective against Omicron variant gcw

    UK approves GlaxoSmithKline drug to treat COVID, company says it's effective against Omicron variant

    Know about Alok Sharma Agra born UK minister who chaired COP26 summit gcw

    Know about Alok Sharma, Agra-born UK minister who chaired COP26 summit

    Queen Elizabeth to step back public appearances amid health scare Who will be stepping in her shoes gcw

    Queen Elizabeth II to step back from public appearances amid health scare; Who will be stepping in her shoes?

    Britain becomes first country to approve Merck's oral COVID-19 treatment pill-dnm

    Britain becomes first country to approve Merck's oral COVID-19 treatment pill

    Recent Stories

    Himachal Pradesh becomes first state to fully vaccinate its target population gcw

    Himachal Pradesh becomes first state to fully vaccinate its target population

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Spider cam forces early tea on Day 3, here's how Twitter reacted (WATCH)-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Spider cam forces early tea on Day 3, here's how Twitter reacted (WATCH)

    Here what Jacqueline Fernandez is up to amid Sukesh Chandrashekhar's ongoing case, viral kissing selfie RCB

    Here's what Jacqueline Fernandez is up to amid Sukesh Chandrashekhar's ongoing case, viral kissing selfie

    Omicron in India Karnataka CM says any place with three or more COVID cases would be labelled as cluster gcw

    Omicron in India: Karnataka CM says any place with three or more COVID cases would be labelled as cluster

    Over 50 pc of India adult population now fully vaccinated against Coronavirus gcw

    'Moment of great pride': Over 50% of India's adult population now fully vaccinated against Coronavirus

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 17): NorthEast United edges past FC Goa 2-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 17): NorthEast United edges past FC Goa 2-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon