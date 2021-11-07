Queen Elizabeth II to step back from public appearances amid health scare; Who will be stepping in her shoes?

Queen Elizabeth II is stepping back from public appearances owing to her late age and health, resulting in a gradual changing of the guard at the helm of the United Kingdom's royal family.

Charles, Prince of Wales, the 95-year-old monarch's eldest son and heir, has been shouldering more of a load of official obligations for some years, especially overseas. But his wife, Camilla, is increasingly entering the battle, first online during the coronavirus pandemic limitations last year and now in person, now that the limits have been lifted.

William, Charles' eldest son from his previous marriage to Princess Diana, and his wife, Kate, join the couple in the royal vanguard. As a result, they have received a more significant portion of the media attention that would have previously gone to the Queen, who physicians have urged to rest. Their attendance at events ranging from the global premiere of the latest James Bond film to meetings with world leaders at the G7 and UN climate conferences is a strong indication of impending change.

Also Read | Prince Philip's will to be sealed, remain private for 90 years, rules London High Court

Camilla, better known as the Duchess of Cornwall, will become consort to Charles, 72 when he ascends to the throne. William, 39, will ascend to the position of heir apparent. Only a few years ago, a different "Fab Four" were seen as the future of Britain's most renowned family: William and Kate and his younger brother Harry and his wife, Meghan. However, plans were drastically altered last year when Harry and Meghan relocated to the United States, where they have criticised the family and even accused it of bigotry. Camilla, who was previously reviled for being "the other woman" in Charles and Diana's marriage, has risen to prominence.

But she has taken on the position with enthusiasm and garnered supporters, even if some will never forgive her for her involvement in the dissolution of Charles and Diana's marriage. Camilla has been seen — and heard — more regularly at formal royal engagements and charity events since the death of the Queen's husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, in April.

She joined Charles, a long-time environmentalist, in the UN COP26 session in Glasgow this week to encourage world leaders to avert catastrophic climate change.

She and Charles, who married in 2005, stood beside the Queen for the ceremonial openings of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh and the Welsh Assembly in Cardiff last month.

Also Read | Queen Elizabeth II responds to Harry, Meghan’s racism claims, ‘taken very seriously’

She also attended the monarch's first formal engagement following her husband's death, the State Opening of Parliament in May. The pair will go to Egypt, which will host COP27, and Jordan in the following weeks for the first royal foreign tour since the commencement of the coronavirus outbreak. Camilla's other appearances reflect her diverse interests, ranging from supporting literacy through her famous Instagram book club to advocating rescue animals. She made a well-received speech and backed a campaign to combat violence against women, echoing Kate's past support for the topic. Camilla has also been on television and radio, where she discussed her mother's fight with osteoporosis, as well as her passion for gardening and horse breeding.