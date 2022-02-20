England’s Queen Elizabeth down with COVID, mild symptoms

The news comes after Prince Charles, the queen’s eldest son and heir, tested positive on February 10, two days after meeting his mother at Windsor.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for coronavirus, Buckingham Palace announced Sunday. The 95-year-old sovereign -- who is celebrating her 70th year on the throne -- is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week, the palace said.

“The queen has today tested positive for COVID,” the Palace said in a statement. “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week,” it added in a statement.

The news comes after Prince Charles, the queen’s eldest son and heir, tested positive on February 10, two days after meeting his mother at Windsor.

The announcement comes weeks after the Queen became the UK's longest reigning monarch, reaching her Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on 6 February.

The Queen had her first vaccine in January 2021 and is believed to have had all her follow-up jabs after that.

The Queen’s health has been closely scrutinized since late last year when she retreated from public events on advice from doctors to rest after an overnight hospital stay for an undisclosed reason. Fresh concern was renewed in the past few days as multiple family members self-isolated after testing positive for the virus.

Britain’s Press Association said, “it is understood a number of cases have also been diagnosed among the Windsor Castle team.” There was no immediate comment from Prime Minister Boris Johnson. But his health secretary, Sajid Javid, tweeted, “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a quick recovery.”

The Queen, whose husband Prince Philip died aged 99 last April, has spent much of the coronavirus pandemic at Windsor Castle, with a reduced number of household staff dubbed “HMS Bubble”. Respecting the government’s then rules on Covid distancing, she sat alone at Philip's funeral.

