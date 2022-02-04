  • Facebook
    US lawmakers applaud India's diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics

    India's move came hours after Beijing introduced PLA regiment commander Lt Col Qi Fabao as the torchbearer for the Winter Olympics Torch Relay. 

    US lawmakers applaud India's diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics, slam Beijing's political victory lap
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 4, 2022, 12:31 PM IST
    A day after India officially announced that it would boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 at the diplomatic level after China named PLA officer involved in Galwan Valley clash with Indian troops in June 2020, the United States lawmakers appreciated New Delhi's move. 

    In a Twitter post, US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez said, "I applaud India for joining the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics. We stand with all countries that reject the CCP’s heinous human rights abuses & cold-blooded effort to turn the Olympics 2022 into a political victory lap."

    Prior to New Delhi, countries like the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Canada and Japan had announced to boycott of the Winter Olympics Games at a diplomatic level. 

    India's move came hours after Beijing introduced PLA regiment commander Lt Col Qi Fabao as the torchbearer for the Winter Olympics Torch Relay. The PLA officer had recently recovered from a coma after sustaining head injuries during the Galwan Valley clash with Indian troops in 2020.

    Informing about New Delhi’s decision, India’s foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had on Thursday said that it was indeed 'regrettable' that the Chinese side had chosen to politicise an event like the Olympics. Bagchi informed that Indian diplomats in Beijing will not attend the opening and closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

    Reacting to India's decision, US House Committee on Foreign Affairs Lead Republican and chairman of the China Task Force Michael McCaul said, "We should not be surprised that the genocidal CCP chose a torchbearer who has implemented genocide and attacked their democratic neighbour India. It is a chilling example of how they threaten our values by legitimizing atrocities with the help of patsies like the IOC."

    US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Jim Risch was the first one to criticise China’s decision to choose Fabao as the torchbearer.

    "It is shameful that Beijing chose a torchbearer for the Olympics 2022 who is part of the military command that attacked India in 2020 and is implementing genocide against the Uyghurs. The US will continue to support Uyghur freedom and the sovereignty of India," Risch said. 

    So far, no response has come from China. The Joe Biden administration had announced a diplomatic boycott in December.

    Also Read: Indian diplomats to boycott Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics; DD Sports won't telecast ceremonies either

    Also Read: China makes PLA commander thrashed during Galwan Valley clash a torchbearer for 2022 Winter Olympics

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2022, 1:15 PM IST
