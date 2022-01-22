  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Can Chandrashekhar Azad’s entry into Gorakhpur dent SP, BSP, Congress’ chances?

    The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in a 7-phase election from February 10 to March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

    Gorakhpur, First Published Jan 22, 2022, 7:20 PM IST
    Gorakhpur:  The excitement of elections is increasing in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh as a massive face-off is set with Azad Samaj Party (ASP) founder and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad pitted against incumbent CM and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath.

    The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in a 7-phase election from February 10 to March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

    The Gorakhpur Sadar seat, which will go to polls on March 3, has been a BJP stronghold for over three decades. In the elections of 1989, 1991, 1993 and 1996, BJP’s Shiv Pratap Shukla was elected MLA. In 2002, he was defeated by Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, an Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha candidate supported by Adityanath. He later joined the BJP and is a fourth-term MLA from Gorakhpur Sadar.

    However, Chandrashekhar Azad entry has brought tension to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and not BJP. The BSP has always enjoyed a vote bank share in this region, but the sudden arrival of Azad from Gorakhpur Sadar seat can shake their balance.

    At the same time, speculations are rife that Samajwadi Party (SP) should field any candidate in Gorakhpur as Azad enjoys public support. In case SP offers support to Azad, it can pose a tough challenge for Yogi Adityanath.

    According to reports, every party believes that Azad, who comes to limelight in a short time, contests elections well.

    SP during the 2017 Assembly elections, even with Congress’ alliance in Gorakhpur could not win against the BJP. The then BJP candidate Dr Radha Mohan, not Yogi, won with a record margin. But this time, with Yogi Adityanath and Chandrashekhar Azad in the fray, distribution of votes has become a matter of concern for SP, BSP, Congress. 

