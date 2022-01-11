UP Election 2022: BSP chief Mayawati not to contest assembly polls

Mayawati will lead the BSP from the front to ensure the party's victory in the forthcoming assembly elections.

Bahujan Samaj Party on Tuesday announced that party supremo Mayawati will not be contesting the 2022 assembly election in Uttar Pradesh. National General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra informed the media about the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's decision not to contest the elections.

Interestingly, even Satish Chandra Mishra is not entering the electoral fray either. He said that Bahujan Samaj Party candidates will contest on all 403 seats in the state assembly. He, however, clarified that Mayawati will lead the party from the front to ensure the party's victory in the forthcoming assembly elections.

Talking about his party's chances, Mishra said neither Samajwadi Party nor Bharatiya Janata Party will come to power in Uttar Pradesh this year. Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from February 10. The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held between February 10 and March 7.

In the 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party had won 312 out of 403 seats. While Samajwadi Party could manage to win only 47 seats, the Bahujan Samajwadi Party had won 19 seats. Congress won seven seats.

Mayawati has never contested state elections. The latest decision comes just a couple of days after she held a high-level party meet to finalise candidates for the upcoming polls. Following the Covid-19 surge, the Election Commission has ruled out physical political rallies and roadshows till January 15. Thereafter, campaign meetings will be allowed only in select places and with prior permissions of district administration.

