    Punjab Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1,000 for every woman if AAP voted to power

    On a two-day visit to the state, Kejriwal launched his 'Mission Punjab' and said, "We will make big announcements for the women of Punjab and their empowerment in the party program in Moga." He called this announcement "world's biggest women empowerment programme".
     

    Aam Aadmi Party’s National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab's Moga on Monday made a major poll promise for Punjab women and said that Rs 1,000 per month will be transferred into the accounts of all women, who is above 18 years of age in Punjab if his party AAP is voted to power in the 2022 Assembly polls.

    “If we form the government in Punjab in 2022, we will give every woman aged above 18 a sum of Rs 1,000 every month," Kejriwal announced, adding that if a family had three woman members, each would get Rs 1,000. He said the initiative would also apply to those covered under any ongoing pension scheme.

    On a two-day visit to the state, Kejriwal launched his ‘Mission Punjab’ and said, “We will make big announcements for the women of Punjab and their empowerment in the party program in Moga.” He called this announcement “world’s biggest women empowerment programme”.

    Also read: Uttarakhand Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal promises pilgrimage scheme, says 'free travel for Hindus, Muslims'

    Addressing a hall packed with women voters in Moga, the AAP convener asked them not be “taken in by the fake Kejriwal", and referencing himself added that only one man in India could deliver “zero" power bill. “Announcement of free power has been made, but it has not been implemented; promises of acting against corruption and corrupt officials are being made, but no concrete action is being seen," he said.

    Under the AAP's 'Mission Punjab', Kejriwal will visit various places in the state in the next one month to rally support for the upcoming state electi polls. On Tuesday, Kejriwal will attend the party's program after addressing a press conference in Amritsar.

    AAP in the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Legislative Assembly behind Congress who won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

