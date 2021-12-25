  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PNB scam case: ED detaches Nirav Modi's assets worth over Rs 1000 crore, Rhythm House on auction list

    These assets will be auctioned to recover pending dues of the Punjab National Bank.

    PNB scam case: ED detaches Nirav Modi's assets worth over Rs 1000 crore, Rhythm House on auction list
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 12:40 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Enforcement Directorate has detached assets worth Rs 1000 crore belonging to fugitive businessman Nirav Modi. These assets will be auctioned to recover pending dues of the Punjab National Bank. The properties detached by the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai include the popular Rhythm House at Kala Ghoda, flats in Nepean Sea Road and an office building in Kurla. Other assets de-attached by the central agency include high-end jewellery and expensive paintings.

    The National Company Law Tribunal has been appointed as the liquidator to auction these properties. The latest move by the Enforcement Directorate comes as a major setback for the fugitive diamantaire. The move comes after a Prevention of Money Laundering Act court order said that banks can sell a part of the attached assets to recover some of the loans given to the fugitive businessman. Rhythm House, a heritage building, was purchased by Nirav Modi's Firestar Diamond International in 2017. Modi had bought the building for Rs 32 crore from the Curmally family who had run a music store there for seven decades before shutting it down over mounting losses.

    Meanwhile, in London, Nirav's legal fight against his extradition to India continues. On December 14, the High Court in London started hearing the fugitive businessman's plea against extradition to India. Nirav, who is currently lodged in a jail in London, faces charges of money laundering and fraud worth an estimated $2 billion in the PNB loan scam case. He allegedly defaulted on a loan worth Rs 6,500 crore from PNB that he had acquired through fraudulent letters of undertaking.

    Also Read: Frustrated by poor Chinese weapons, Pakistan mulls asking United States for V-BAT 128 UAS

    Also Read: Round-up 2021: Events which drew political attention this year

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2021, 12:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indias Omicron tally crosses 400-mark Maharashtra remains worst-affected state gcw

    India's Omicron tally crosses 400-mark, Maharashtra remains worst-affected state

    Goa Election 2022 Exclusive Interview with former CM Digambar Kamat on Congress exits and TMC, AAP

    Goa Election 2022 Exclusive: 'Goans do not want someone from Delhi or West Bengal to come and rule the state'

    IAF MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Jaisalmer

    IAF MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Jaisalmer, pilot Wing Commander Harshit Sinha dead

    Round-up 2021: Events which drew political attention this year-dnm

    Round-up 2021: Events which drew political attention this year

    Maharashtra government announces Section 144 from 9 pm to 6 am in the state amid Omicron threat-dnm

    Maharashtra government announces Section 144 from 9 pm to 6 am in the state amid Omicron threat

    Recent Stories

    Indias Omicron tally crosses 400-mark Maharashtra remains worst-affected state gcw

    India's Omicron tally crosses 400-mark, Maharashtra remains worst-affected state

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Boxing Day Test: England announces playing XI, Jonny Bairstow replaces underperforming Rory Burns-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: England announces playing XI, Bairstow replaces underperforming Rory Burns

    Vicky Kauhshal's wife Katrina Kaif announces' Merry Christmas', details inside SCJ

    Vicky Kaushal's wife Katrina Kaif back on set, announces' Merry Christmas', details inside

    Upset over not being treated with goat meat, Naxals execute newly-elected village chief in Bihar's Munger

    Upset over not being treated with goat meat, Naxals execute newly-elected village chief in Bihar's Munger

    Merry Christmas 2021: MS Dhoni, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi celebrate with family-ayh

    Merry Christmas 2021: MS Dhoni, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi celebrate with family (See pictures)

    Recent Videos

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon
    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash

    Video Icon