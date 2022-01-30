Mann Ki Baat: ‘India successfully fought new COVID wave’; PM Modi urges all to visit National War Memorial

PM Modi began his speech by talking about the Republic Day celebrations in the country. PM Modi applauded the zeal of the country to celebrate Republic Day this year from Jan 23-29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, addressing the first Mann Ki Baat of 2022, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and spoke about the contribution of big educational reformers who took their teachings beyond the classroom.

The address comes on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, observed as Martyrs Day to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country. PM Modi began his speech by talking about the Republic Day celebrations in the country. PM Modi applauded the zeal of the country to celebrate Republic Day this year from Jan 23-29.

He further said the country is successfully fighting the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic. He lauded the huge number of children in the age group of 15-18 being vaccinated against Covid-19.

“It is a matter of pride that so far almost 4.5 crore children have taken Covid vaccine. The faith of our people in our nation’s vaccine is a great source of strength. Now, the number of Covid infections is declining. This is a very positive sign,” he said, while reiterating the importance of taking possible precautions. “It is important to defeat Covid and ensure economic progress.”

PM Modi said that last week we witnessed ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ near India Gate and the flame at the nearby National War Memorial being merged into one. At this emotional moment, many countrymen and the family of martyrs had tears in their eyes.

He further urged people to visit the National War Memorial in New Delhi. “In the ‘National War Memorial’ the names of all the bravehearts of the country who have been martyred since independence are inscribed. Some former soldiers of the army have written to me saying that the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' being lit in front of the memory of the martyrs is a symbol of the immortality of the martyrs," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister added, “Some veterans wrote to me that ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ (at National War Memorial) is a great tribute to martyrs...I request you to visit the War Memorial...As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ many awards such as PM Bal Puraskar, Padma awards were also announced.”

He also said that corruption is like a ‘termite’ which makes the country hollow and all the people of the country have to work together to rid the nation of it as soon as possible.

“Corruption hollows the country like a termite. Why wait for 2047 to get rid of it? All of us countrymen, today's youth have to do this work together, as soon as possible and for this it is very important that we give priority to our duties. Where duty is felt, Duty is paramount, corruption cannot even think of entering there,” PM Modi said.

In his customary style, the PM then spoke about some citizens of the country whom he calls unsung heroes. He referred to the family of Tayammal in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur who has been making a living selling tender coconut water. “Despite financial strains, she left no stone unturned to educate her children. She even donated Rs 1 lakh for a school. To do this, you need a very big heart,” he said.