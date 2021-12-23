Major terror ploy foiled in Kashmir Valley; IED planted on roadside detected and destroyed

Security forces have averted a major tragedy in the Kashmir Valley on Thursday and recovered 5 kg of an improvised explosive device in the Pulwama district. The recovered IED was destroyed on the spot by the security forces.

Acting on specific information, Pulwama Police along with 50 RR & 183 Battalion of the CRPF reached on the spot and found a 5 kg IED assembled in a container planted on the New Srinagar road. With an objective to thwart any untoward incident in Jammu & Kashmir, the security forces have tightened their vigil in the Union Territory following the spate of attacks on the civilian population in the last six months.

The latest IED recovery comes days after two terrorists were arrested on December 20. The Pulwama Police had informed that it has arrested two terror sympathisers belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit. The operation was carried out jointly by the Indian Army's 55 RR and 182 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force.

Ammunition and incriminating material have been recovered from their possession, the Pulwama Police said, adding that the terror sympathisers had been booked under relevant sections of law. As per a J&K police spokesman, the arrested terror sympathisers of the JeM outfit were engaged in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the terrorists as well as in transporting arms, ammunition and explosive material for them in Awantipora and Tral areas.

About a week back, the security forces had neutralised an unidentified terrorist in an encounter in the Rajpura area of Pulwama. Continuing with its war against drugs menace, the Pulwama Police had arrested a drug peddler, recovered 18kg of Bhang Patri, 3kg of Fukki last month.

