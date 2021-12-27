  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kanpur-based perfume industrialist Piyush Jain arrested over tax evasion charges; to be produced in court

    The Income Tax (IT) department, along with CBIC and GST Intelligence unit, raided the premises owned by Piyush Jain in Kanpur, Kannauj, and Mumbai on Thursday.
     

    Kanpur-based perfume industrialist Piyush Jain arrested over tax evasion charges; to be produced in court-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kanpur, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 8:57 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Kanpur: Kanpur-based perfume industrialist Piyush Jain, who was arrested over tax evasion charges following raids by central agencies on his residence and offices, will be produced in court today (Monday). He has been booked under Section 69 of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act.

    The Income Tax (IT) department, along with CBIC and GST Intelligence unit, raided the premises owned by Piyush Jain in Kanpur, Kannauj, and Mumbai on Thursday. Officials said Piyush Jain was taken into custody by the GST Intelligence unit in Kanpur on Sunday.

    Surenrda Kumar, Joint Commissioner (Kanpur), Goods and Services Tax, had said on Sunday night that Jain has been arrested on charges of tax evasion. “Piyush Jain, promoter of Odochem Industries, has been arrested by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and will be presented in Kanpur court on Monday 27,” he said.

    Another official, pleading anonymity, was quoted by PTI saying that during a series of raids on the premises owned by Jain, cash worth over Rs 257 crore as well as gold and silver was recovered. The money was allegedly linked to the dispatch of goods via fake invoices and without e-way bills by a goods transporter, he added.

    Also read: PNB scam case: ED detaches Nirav Modi's assets worth over Rs 1000 crore, Rhythm House on auction list

    Jain’s remand will be sought for interrogation from the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) court.

    On Sunday, a five-member team of the IT Department raided Piyush Jain's ancestral home in Kannauj.

    Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath speaking at an election rally in Prayagraj on Sunday, alleged that Piyush Jain has links with the Samajwadi Party.

    “For the past two-three days, continuous raids are being conducted on the premises of a person belonging to the SP. Rupees 257 crore in cash and several kilograms of gold and silver was recovered,” the Chief Minister claimed.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2021, 8:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to kickstart Congress' poll campaign from Moga on January 3-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to kickstart Congress’ poll campaign from Moga on January 3

    Karnataka bandh: Various associations, Kannada groups differ with Vatal Nagaraj and team-ycb

    Karnataka bandh: Various associations, Kannada groups differ with Vatal Nagaraj and team

    PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro Rail Project, Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project on Dec 28-dnm

    PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro Rail Project, Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project on Dec 28

    Explained India to vaccinate children from Jan 3; which vaccine, registration, all you need to know-dnm

    Explained: India to vaccinate children from Jan 3; which vaccine, registration, all you need to know

    Calcutta HC upholds POCSO conviction, says Victim best judge of incident, lays down guidelines-dnm

    Calcutta HC upholds POCSO conviction, says ‘Victim best judge of incident’, lays down guidelines

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to kickstart Congress' poll campaign from Moga on January 3-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to kickstart Congress’ poll campaign from Moga on January 3

    Salman Khan's 56th birthday bash: Insides pictures and videos of actor cutting cake and more RCB

    Salman Khan's 56th birthday bash: Insides pictures and videos of actor cutting cake and more

    Salman Khan birthday special: Here are 9 popular dialogues of Bhaijaan that fans must revisit RCB

    Salman Khan birthday special: Here are 9 popular dialogues of Bhaijaan that fans must revisit

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: KL Rahul's century to Cheteshwar Pujara's duck - The talking points from Day 1-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Rahul's century to Pujara's duck - The talking points from Day 1

    Is Salman Khan richer than Shah Rukh Khan? Here's birthday boy's NET WORTH, luxury cars and more RCB

    Is Salman Khan richer than Shah Rukh Khan? Here's birthday boy's NET WORTH, luxury cars and more

    Recent Videos

    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon
    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon
    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Video Icon