Kanpur-based perfume industrialist Piyush Jain arrested over tax evasion charges; to be produced in court

The Income Tax (IT) department, along with CBIC and GST Intelligence unit, raided the premises owned by Piyush Jain in Kanpur, Kannauj, and Mumbai on Thursday.

Kanpur: Kanpur-based perfume industrialist Piyush Jain, who was arrested over tax evasion charges following raids by central agencies on his residence and offices, will be produced in court today (Monday). He has been booked under Section 69 of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act.

Officials said Piyush Jain was taken into custody by the GST Intelligence unit in Kanpur on Sunday.

Surenrda Kumar, Joint Commissioner (Kanpur), Goods and Services Tax, had said on Sunday night that Jain has been arrested on charges of tax evasion. “Piyush Jain, promoter of Odochem Industries, has been arrested by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and will be presented in Kanpur court on Monday 27,” he said.

Another official, pleading anonymity, was quoted by PTI saying that during a series of raids on the premises owned by Jain, cash worth over Rs 257 crore as well as gold and silver was recovered. The money was allegedly linked to the dispatch of goods via fake invoices and without e-way bills by a goods transporter, he added.

Jain’s remand will be sought for interrogation from the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) court.

On Sunday, a five-member team of the IT Department raided Piyush Jain's ancestral home in Kannauj.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath speaking at an election rally in Prayagraj on Sunday, alleged that Piyush Jain has links with the Samajwadi Party.

“For the past two-three days, continuous raids are being conducted on the premises of a person belonging to the SP. Rupees 257 crore in cash and several kilograms of gold and silver was recovered,” the Chief Minister claimed.