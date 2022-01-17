Government likely to begin COVID vaccination for 12-14 age group by March

On January 16, 2022, the nationwide immunisation campaign against Covid will have completed one year of vaccine distribution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated everyone involved in the immunisation effort.

Dr NK Arora, Chairman of India's COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), has stated that the Covid-19 immunisation campaign for children aged 12 to 14 is planned to commence by the end of February. Dr Arora told the media that the government's goal is to complete the Covid vaccination programme for the 15-18 age range with the first dose by the end of January and begin inoculating the specific teens' group with the second dose in the first week of February. "We want to begin vaccinating youngsters aged 12 to 14 years old by the end of February or early March," the NTAGI chief added.

Meanwhile, on January 16, 2022, the nationwide immunisation campaign against Covid will have completed one year of vaccine distribution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated everyone involved in the immunisation effort. PM Modi praised physicians, nurses, and healthcare professionals for their efforts in the immunisation push. According to the Prime Minister, India's immunisation campaign has bolstered the fight against COVID-19.

To commemorate the first anniversary of India's nationwide Covid immunisation campaign, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya issued a commemorative postal stamp featuring the COVID-19 vaccine. The health minister revealed that 70% of individuals in India had been completely immunised against COVID-19, with 93% receiving the first dose. The immunisation against coronavirus for children aged 15 to 18 years old began on January 3, 2022. On the first day of the drive, 42,06,433 youngsters were immunised.

On January 16, 2021, the Indian government launched the first phase of the Covid immunisation campaign. The second phase of the immunisation programme began on March 1 for all people over the age of 60 and those over the age of 45 with comorbidities.

