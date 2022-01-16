  • Facebook
    Coronavirus: India reports 2.71 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally at 7,743

    First Published Jan 16, 2022, 10:21 AM IST
    An increase of 1,32,557 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 15,50,377.
     

    India's Covid-19 graph continued to show an upward trajectory as 2,71,202 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, marginally higher than Saturday’s infections, according to Union Ministry of Health data. The country's caseload now stands at 3.71 crore. Meanwhile, 314 people have died of Covid during the past 24-hour period, pushing the death toll to 4,86,066, according to the Ministry.
     

    A total of 7,743 Omicron cases have been detected so far across the country—an increase of 28.17 per cent since Saturday.
     

    An increase of 1,32,557 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 15,50,377. As many as 1,38,331 people recovered from coronavirus. The active cases now comprise 4.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.51 per cent.

    According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, 70,24,48,838 samples have been tested up to January 15 for Covid-19. Of these 16,65,404 samples were tested on Saturday. So far, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 156.76 crore with more than 57 lakh vaccine doses administered on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.

