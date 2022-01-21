  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi CM Kejriwal sends proposal to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to end weekend curfew, ease restrictions

    The third wave of COVID has passed, according to Health Minister Satyendar Jain, but restrictions in the city will be relaxed only once the numbers decline further. 

    Delhi CM Kejriwal sends proposal to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to end weekend curfew ease restrictions gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 21, 2022, 10:38 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent a recommendation to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to terminate the weekend curfew in the national capital, eliminate the odd-even rule in marketplaces and malls, and enable private offices to call 50% of their employees. 

    Under weekend lockdown, only people participating in essential services and those in an emergency situation were permitted to leave during weekend curfew hours, and only with government passes or legitimate identity cards. Except for those providing necessities such as groceries and medications, all stores were forced to close.

    According to the municipal health department, Delhi registered 12,306 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, reducing the previous day's number of infections. The number of deaths has risen to 43, the most since June of last year. This month, approximately 400 individuals have died as a result of the infection. The proportion of samples examined that were positive decreased by 2.38 per cent.

    The third wave of COVID has passed, according to Health Minister Satyendar Jain, but restrictions in the city will be relaxed only once the numbers decline further. "The climax has passed, but the infection has not. The number of instances grew from 50 per day to 28,000, and it is now down to 12,000, which is still a large amount. When it comes down to it, we will undoubtedly lift the limits," Jain said.

    Also Read | Delhi government imposes weekend curfew amid surge in COVID cases

    The Delhi government further reduced the cost of COVID-19 testing on Thursday, lowering the price of the gold-standard RT-PCR test to Rs 300 if the samples are supplied at a lab or hospital and Rs 500 if they are gathered from home. On the other hand, several private lab owners claim that at these rates, they will be unable to stay in business.

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2022, 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Govt sources claim flame being merged; allege misinformation

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Govt sources claim flame being merged; allege misinformation

    India records 347254 new COVID cases recovery rate drops to 93 dot 50 per cent gcw

    India records 3,47,254 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate drops to 93.50 per cent

    Republic Day: Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate to be extinguished after 50 years on January 21-dnm

    Republic Day: Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate to be extinguished after 50 years on January 21

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress lodges protest against EC over ED raids against CM Channi's nephew-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress lodges protest against EC over ED raids against CM Channi’s nephew

    Goa Election 2022: After AAP, Shiv Sena offers support to Utpal Parrikar but with a condition-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: After AAP, Shiv Sena offers support to Utpal Parrikar but with a condition

    Recent Stories

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Govt sources claim flame being merged; allege misinformation

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Govt sources claim flame being merged; allege misinformation

    Daughters entitled to inherit self acquired properties of father if no will rules Supreme Court gcw

    Daughters entitled to inherit self-acquired properties of father if no will, rules Supreme Court

    India records 347254 new COVID cases recovery rate drops to 93 dot 50 per cent gcw

    India records 3,47,254 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate drops to 93.50 per cent

    When Sushant Singh Rajput posed with Kim Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner; see pictures RCB

    When Sushant Singh Rajput posed with Kim Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner; watch

    PM Modi to unveil 216 foot Statue of Equality on February 5 in Hyderabad gcw

    PM Modi to unveil 216-foot 'Statue of Equality' on February 5 in Hyderabad

    Recent Videos

    explained why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace sinking Jakarta

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims' lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims’ lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP

    Video Icon
    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal?

    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal? (Watch Video)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira on SC East Bengal loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs SCEB: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon