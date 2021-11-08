The overall air quality in Delhi has remained in the 'severe' category for the third consecutive day, with the Air Quality Index reading at 432, according to the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research. Authorities said Delhi's air quality was 'severe' on Sunday due to a massive surge of stubble-related pollution from a substantially higher effective fire count. According to statistics from the Central Pollution Control Board, on Sunday around 8 p.m., the city's AQI was 416 (severe).

On Saturday, strong surface breezes improved Delhi's air quality significantly, but it remained in the 'severe' category since agricultural fires contributed 41% of the city's PM2.5 pollution, the season's highest. On Friday, the AQI was reported at 462.

Also Read | Still poison for your lungs: Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'severe' category with AQI of 436

According to a report released by officials on Sunday, the stubble fire-related contribution simulated by the SAFAR model has reached its highest level of 48% this season, with the SAFAR effective fire count reaching approximately 4,189. According to CPCB statistics, the AQI on Sunday in Anand Vihar was 424 ('severe' category), Okhla Phase-II was 425 ('severe'), R K Puram was in the 'poor' category, and Rohini was 446 ('severe').

According to the study, AQI is still in the severe category due to a large input of stubble-related pollutants, which appears to be connected to a substantially higher effective fire count than predicted by the SAFAR model for forecasting. According to the report, because of the favourable wind speed and direction and the very high fire counts since yesterday, the AQI recovery is prolonged, despite the moderate wind speed. According to officials, the AQI is expected to improve but remain at the upper end of the very bad to severe range for the next two days.

Also Read | Delhi air quality 'severe'; national capital tops 10 most polluted cities in India