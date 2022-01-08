  • Facebook
    Bharat Biotech's Covaxin booster shot trial offers long-term safety with no adverse events

    The vaccine manufacturer announced that the trials of the Covaxin booster jabs have confirmed long-term safety with no serious adverse events.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Hyderabad, First Published Jan 8, 2022, 8:56 PM IST
    Bharat Biotech on Saturday announced that the Covaxin booster shot has shown 'long-term safety with no serious adverse events' against the emerging strain of the coronavirus.

    The vaccine manufacturer further added, "90% of the recipients had a detectable neutralizing antibody response against the wild-type strain (6 months post the second dose)."


    Bharat Biotech tweeted that the frequency of adverse events was lower than vaccines from other manufacturing platforms.


    Last month, the vaccine producer announced that Covaxin has been proven to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in "2-18 years old volunteers in phase two and three trials".

    Bharat Biotech performed step II/III, open-label, and multicentre studies to assess the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of Covaxin in healthy children and adolescents in the 2-18 age group.
     

    The Union Health Ministry announced to the States and UTs that Covaxin is the only option for children aged between 15 to 18 years to get the vaccination. The vaccination began on January 3, 2022, for children across the nation.

    The Bharat Biotech on Friday claimed they have received reports of Covid-19 vaccines other than Covaxin being administered in children of age group 15-18 years in the country. They have urged healthcare workers to ensure the administration of Covaxin as it is the only approved Covid-19 vaccine for this particular population category.

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2022, 8:56 PM IST
