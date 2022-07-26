WWE: Triple H named creative head following Vince McMahon's retirement

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Chairman Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the promotion, having looked after it for 42 years. He has been under the scanner of late and is a part of an ongoing investigation relating to alleged sexual misconduct. As a result, he temporarily stepped down from the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) roles last month. Consequently, McMahon also relinquished his duties of having the final say in the creative role. In the same light, legendary former WWE superstar and WWE's current Chief Operating Officer (CCO), McMahon's son-in-law Triple H, has been appointed the new creative head for the promotion.

In a release, WWE registered, "WWE and its Board of Directors today announced the appointment of Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-Chief Executive Officers. Ms McMahon has also been appointed Chairwoman of the Board, and Mr Khan will continue to serve as a member of the Board. These appointments follow Vince McMahon's retirement announcement on Friday, July 22."

"'We are grateful for the opportunity to lead WWE together with our unmatched management team. We recognize this is a tremendous opportunity and responsibility, and we look forward to serving the WWE Universe,' said Ms McMahon and Mr Khan. Additionally, WWE executive Paul Levesque will assume all responsibilities related to WWE's creative, in addition to his regular duties," it added.

What to expect from Triple H?

Expectations of having any overnight changes to how the WWE shows are run are meaningless, as any significant change to the same will take time. While WWE is set to do away with the 'TV PG' era and re-enter the 'TV 14' module, WWE could again usher in the same era as during the 'Attitude Era', of which Triple H happened to be a part.

Some more changes are expected to happen, with Kevin Dunn returning as producer, along with Triple H's long-time friend and current NXT creative head Shawn Michaels. At the same time, the possibility of Paul Heyman joining the fray is also high. Former WWE creative head and Hall of Famer general manager Eric Bischoff said, "I think you're going to see some incredibly talented people begin to do what they're capable of doing without an almost unbearable process to do it in."