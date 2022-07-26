Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Triple H named creative head following Vince McMahon's retirement

    Vince McMahon retired from WWE last week. Meanwhile, legendary former WWE superstar Triple H has been named as the creative head of the promotion.

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Triple H named creative head following Vince McMahon retirement-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Stamford, First Published Jul 26, 2022, 9:56 AM IST

    Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Chairman Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the promotion, having looked after it for 42 years. He has been under the scanner of late and is a part of an ongoing investigation relating to alleged sexual misconduct. As a result, he temporarily stepped down from the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) roles last month. Consequently, McMahon also relinquished his duties of having the final say in the creative role. In the same light, legendary former WWE superstar and WWE's current Chief Operating Officer (CCO), McMahon's son-in-law Triple H, has been appointed the new creative head for the promotion.

    In a release, WWE registered, "WWE and its Board of Directors today announced the appointment of Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-Chief Executive Officers. Ms McMahon has also been appointed Chairwoman of the Board, and Mr Khan will continue to serve as a member of the Board. These appointments follow Vince McMahon's retirement announcement on Friday, July 22."

    ALSO READ: WWE - Brock Lesnar returns and beats up Theory on SmackDown amid reports of walkout

    "'We are grateful for the opportunity to lead WWE together with our unmatched management team. We recognize this is a tremendous opportunity and responsibility, and we look forward to serving the WWE Universe,' said Ms McMahon and Mr Khan. Additionally, WWE executive Paul Levesque will assume all responsibilities related to WWE's creative, in addition to his regular duties," it added.

    What to expect from Triple H?
    Expectations of having any overnight changes to how the WWE shows are run are meaningless, as any significant change to the same will take time. While WWE is set to do away with the 'TV PG' era and re-enter the 'TV 14' module, WWE could again usher in the same era as during the 'Attitude Era', of which Triple H happened to be a part.

    ALSO READ: TWITTER MARKS 'END OF AN ERA' WITH VINCE MCMAHON RETIRING AS WWE CHAIRMAN

    Some more changes are expected to happen, with Kevin Dunn returning as producer, along with Triple H's long-time friend and current NXT creative head Shawn Michaels. At the same time, the possibility of Paul Heyman joining the fray is also high. Former WWE creative head and Hall of Famer general manager Eric Bischoff said, "I think you're going to see some incredibly talented people begin to do what they're capable of doing without an almost unbearable process to do it in."

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2022, 9:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Fans elated after Jules Kounde's name appears for print on Barcelona's official store snt

    Fans elated after Jules Kounde's name appears for print on Barcelona's official store

    football club friendlies Fans thrilled after Messi, Neymar, Mbappe all score in PSG's 6-2 win over Gamba Osaka snt

    Fans thrilled after Messi, Neymar, Mbappe all score in PSG's 6-2 win over Gamba Osaka

    Ahead of CWG 2022, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain alleges mental harassment snt

    Ahead of CWG 2022, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain alleges mental harassment

    football #ContraCR7 Angry Atletico Madrid fans unite to stop club from signing Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United snt

    #ContraCR7: Angry Atletico Madrid fans unite to stop club from signing Ronaldo

    football Erik ten Hag punished Manchester United player for being late for team meetings twice on tour snt

    Erik ten Hag punished Manchester United player for being late for team meetings twice on tour

    Recent Stories

    Is Katrina Kaif upset over ex-lover Ranbir Kapoor working with Vicky Kaushal? Report RBA

    Is Katrina Kaif upset over ex-lover Ranbir Kapoor working with Vicky Kaushal? Report

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 PM Modi salutes brave sons of the country gcw

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: PM Modi salutes 'brave sons of the country'

    Bharti Singh gets trolled as her son, Laksha, dressed up like Arab Sheik holding Hookah RBA

    Bharti Singh gets trolled as her son, Laksha, dressed up like Arab Sheik holding Hookah

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 5 facts you need to know about the Indo Pak war gcw

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: 5 facts you need to know about the Indo-Pak war

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 Wishes quotes WhatsApp Facebook status to share on this day gcw

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share on this day

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon