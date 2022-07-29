WWE SummerSlam 2022: Rollins' match postponed after Riddle suffers injury, netizens unhappy

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins was supposed to be in action against former WWE Tag-Team Champion Riddle at World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE's) upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) SummerSlam 2022. However, the match was postponed after the latter suffered a 'worked' injury, leading to the match being postponed. It happened after Rollins launched a sneak attack on Riddle last Monday on RAW after the latter was involved in a gruesome match against The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and The Usos). Rollins stomped Riddle's head on a couple of occasions on the floor and the steel steps, leading to the latter's so-called injury.

WWE Official Adam Pearce formally announced the decision on Twitter, who wrote, "Sadly, it is official. As someone that suffered a crushed brachial plexus in 2011, I know road ahead for Riddle and wish for him the speediest and strongest recovery possible." The news was earlier confirmed on WWE's talk show, The Bump, "BREAKING: @WWERollins injured @SuperKingofBros with a vicious attack on #WWERaw that resulted in a brachial plexus injury [a stinger]. Riddle is medically disqualified until full strength returns. Due to this injury, Riddle vs Rollins at #SummerSlam has been postponed."

After the announcement, Rollins took to Twitter to grieve over the situation and apologise to the fans for hoping to see him in action at SummerSlam. "For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologise. I did everything I could over the last six months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They'll hear ya someday," he composed.

However, what was interesting following all of this was legendary former WWE Superstar and new Creative Head Triple H's reaction, who replied to him, writing, "I hear you!" It will be interesting to see if H has anything in store for his former prodigy at SummerSlam. WWE fans expect a significant change on the promotion's creative front following the retirement of Vince McMahon as the WWE Chairman, who also no longer has the final say on the creative idea.