WWE: New update on Sasha Banks-Naomi's status creates further confusion

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been out of WWE TV for over a month now. While their WWE status remains unknown, a new update has created further confusion.

It has been over a month now that the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans have been deprived of the current Women's Tag-Team Champions, Sasha Banks and Naomi. The two had reportedly walked out of WWE following creative differences with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. After their walkout from a Monday Night RAW show, where the duo was set to compete, the two have been temporarily removed from WWE's roster while WWE has taken down their merchandise on its shop. As reports show that the promotion has released the two, a new update has further confused things.

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, Sasha and Naomi has not yet been released by WWE and are well within its roster. Also, the promotion has made no changes to its internal stance on them or their status. While it states that neither party have officially been released, this update contradicts the previous report by Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri, who continues to affirm that Sasha was released on June 10.

"Here's what I know about Sasha Banks. She was released on June 10th, and it came from Erika Schreiber, VP of Business and Legal Affairs for Talent Relations. As for why WWE has not said anything or removed her, the rumour is that leadership is trying to smooth things over," Giri was quoted as writing on his Twitter handle.

Last week, Sasha broke her silence over the situation through a social media post. She took to her Instagram handle to share a story and wrote, "See now, this is why I stay off Twitter... Just making up stuff weekly, for no reason". Also, many believe the entire situation could be a work on WWE's part to write off the duo from WWE TV for now. But, writing them off as the champions hardly makes sense.