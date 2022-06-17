Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sasha Banks breaks silence on reports of her WWE release

    Sasha Banks reportedly walked out on WWE’s TV programming last month. Now, reports have surfaced that the promotion might have released her. Is that so?

    Boston, First Published Jun 17, 2022, 2:29 PM IST

    World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Superstar Sasha Banks has been in the news lately after she and her tag-team partner Naomi reportedly walked out from a WWE programming on Monday Night RAW last month. Since then, the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship has been vacated, and there is no clarity on if the duo will return. The two were apparently unhappy with a match booking for their title defence and walked away, citing creative differences with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. While numerous rumour-based reports have been doing rounds on their WWE status since then, recent reports suggested that the promotion might have released Sasha.

    However, Sasha has broken her silence on the reports of her release for the first time since. She took to her Instagram handle to share a story and wrote, “See now, this is why I stay off Twitter... Just making up stuff weekly, for no reason”. Although she has not entirely clarified the situation, it is believed that while some of the facts in the reports might be true, she is not moving out of WWE anytime soon.

    In the meantime, Mat Men’s Pro Wrestling’s Podcast Andrew Zarian talked about Sasha’s WWE release reports and stated, “I cannot confirm that she’s released, but I did hear late last week that her attorneys were working on getting this done. In their minds, they could clone Sasha with somebody else and have her fit that role and no problem.”

    “It is now a role you are playing. It’s a role with mid-level actors. Everybody’s a mid-level actor, except for a Roman Reigns, a Brock Lesnar, or a Cody Rhodes. Those guys are the stars,” Zarian added. When asked if Sasha would return to WWE programming anytime soon, he replied, “No...I don’t see Sasha going back right now.”

