WWE SummerSlam 2022: Potential spoiler on match involving Seth Rollins

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) got done and dusted with its latest Pay-Per-View (PPV) Money in the Ban 2022, held at the MGM Arena on Saturday. The namesake matches saw Theory and Liv Morgan winning the men’s and women’s MIB contracts, respectively. At the same time, the latter cashed it in on the same night to defeat Ronda Rousey and win her maiden SmackDown Women’s Championship. Meanwhile, WWE’s next PPV happens to be one of the big four, as SummerSlam 2022 will be held on July 30 at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. One of the WWE superstars who will have a match at the event will be the former World Champion Seth Rollins.

Rollins is currently one of the top heels in the company, having had top feuds recently with numerous superstars, with the notable ones being Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles and most recently against Cody Rhodes, with the latter being out due to injury. As per reports, Rollins will be facing Riddle at SummerSlam.

Riddle recently challenged Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title, only to end up on the losing side. At the same time, he lost his MIB Qualifier to Omos. After the latter, Rollins attacked Riddle and mocked him for failing to Reigns. Although Riddle managed to qualify for the MIB event later by winning a Battle Royal, at the event, he RKOed Rollins off the top of the ladder, ending the latter’s chances of becoming a champion.

Thus, it is very likely that Rollins would aim for revenge against Riddle and is sure to continue his feud with him. The two happen to be on course to clash at SummerSlam. “Rollins would lay him out, and the idea is, with Cody out, that Rollins, who is, you know, the top heel on the brand, probably is going to be doing a program with Riddle, and there’s nothing wrong with that,” said renowned pro-wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.