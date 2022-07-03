Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE Money in the Bank 2022: Liv cashes in on Ronda to win SmackDown Women's Championship

    WWE's Money in the Bank PPV was held on Saturday, as Liv Morgan cashed in her MIB contract on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

    WWE Money in the Bank 2022, world wrestling entertainment: Liv Morgan cashes in on Ronda Rousey to win SmackDown Womens Championship-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Las Vegas, First Published Jul 3, 2022, 1:13 PM IST

    World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) hosted the Money in the Bank 2022 pay-per-view (PPV) on Saturday at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. The PPV is always famous for its namesake matches, which involved a superstar of each gender winning a contract, with a World Championship opportunity at any time over the next year. The show began with the women's version, as after some gruelling and hard-fought battles, Liv Morgan won the contract for the first time. Later, on the same night, she cashed it in over Ronda Rousey and pinned her to win the SmackDown Women's Championship, which was her first title in the company.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

    After Liv won the contract, upon being interviewed backstage by Sarah Schreiber, she said that she was unsure as to who would she cash it upon, with the list of possibilities being endless while she was looking to enjoy the moment at the time. However, she took the perfect opportunity to cash it upon The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Ronda.

    ALSO READ: WWE - New update on Sasha Banks-Naomi's status creates further confusion

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

    Ronda had just won a tiring match against Natalya, where the former successfully defended her title. However, Ronda was seemingly not in good shape, especially concerning her right knee. As Liv ran out and cashed in her contract, Ronda initially took control by applying the ankle lock. Regardless, Liv countered and rolled her down for a pinfall win.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

    At both times after winning, Liv was emotional, while she was duly cheered by the Vegas crowd. What made the moment even special was Ronda handing the Championship title to Liv and hugging her, showing her the deserved respect before walking off. While many expected a heel turn from Ronda, surprisingly, it wasn't the case, having lost only her second WWE career match, with the first being vs Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

    ALSO READ: WWE - Why did AEW stars appear on RAW to congratulate John Cena on his 20th anniversary?

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

    After her Championship win, Liv was interviewed by BT Sports, as she said, "I think they've just been on this journey with me for eight years now. They've seen me go from a girl that maybe no one thought would amount to anything in this business, and I've worked my a** off to prove that I belong, and they have been with me every single step."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

    "They've seen every improvement, been through it all, grown with me and been on this journey since day one. So, me succeeding feels like they've succeeded. I genuinely love you guys [the fans] so much, and I wouldn't be here if it weren't for you guys. I wouldn't be here without your voices. So, I genuinely did this for us," concluded Liv.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2022, 1:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Cristiano Ronaldo requests Manchester United transfer: Here's how fans and pundits reacted snt

    Ronaldo requests Manchester United transfer: Here's how fans and pundits reacted

    NBA Free Agency Day 2 round-up, national basketball association: Huge Zach Lavine contract, Centers dominate the day-krn

    NBA Free Agency Day 2 round-up: Huge Zach Lavine contract, Centers dominate the day

    NBA off-season 2022: Pelicans signs Zion Williamson for USD 231 million extension-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Pelicans signs Zion Williamson for USD 231 million extension

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Boston Celtics acquires Malcolm Brogdon in trade-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Boston Celtics acquires Malcolm Brogdon in trade

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Fans stunned as Jasprit Bumrah hammers world record 35 runs in an over-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Fans stunned as Bumrah hammers world record 35 runs in an over

    Recent Stories

    BJP Rahul Narvekar is Maharashtra Assembly new Speaker; know his net worth, cars, property and more snt

    Rahul Narvekar is Maharashtra Assembly's new Speaker; know his net worth, cars, property and more

    Vikram Here's what Mahesh Babu talked about Kamal Haasan's film RBA

    Vikram: Here's what Mahesh Babu talked about Kamal Haasan's film

    IGNOU July Session 2022: Re-registration last date extended till July 15; Know how to apply - adt

    IGNOU July Session 2022: Re-registration last date extended till July 15; Know how to apply

    Video Varun Dhawan talks about 'sex positions', leaving Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar in shock RBA

    Video: Varun Dhawan talks about 'sex positions', leaving Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar in shock

    JNVST Result 2022: NVS class 6 provisional list likely by July 10; know details here - adt

    JNVST Result 2022: NVS class 6 provisional list likely by July 10; know details here

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon