WWE Money in the Bank 2022: Liv cashes in on Ronda to win SmackDown Women's Championship

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) hosted the Money in the Bank 2022 pay-per-view (PPV) on Saturday at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. The PPV is always famous for its namesake matches, which involved a superstar of each gender winning a contract, with a World Championship opportunity at any time over the next year. The show began with the women's version, as after some gruelling and hard-fought battles, Liv Morgan won the contract for the first time. Later, on the same night, she cashed it in over Ronda Rousey and pinned her to win the SmackDown Women's Championship, which was her first title in the company.

After Liv won the contract, upon being interviewed backstage by Sarah Schreiber, she said that she was unsure as to who would she cash it upon, with the list of possibilities being endless while she was looking to enjoy the moment at the time. However, she took the perfect opportunity to cash it upon The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Ronda.

Ronda had just won a tiring match against Natalya, where the former successfully defended her title. However, Ronda was seemingly not in good shape, especially concerning her right knee. As Liv ran out and cashed in her contract, Ronda initially took control by applying the ankle lock. Regardless, Liv countered and rolled her down for a pinfall win.

At both times after winning, Liv was emotional, while she was duly cheered by the Vegas crowd. What made the moment even special was Ronda handing the Championship title to Liv and hugging her, showing her the deserved respect before walking off. While many expected a heel turn from Ronda, surprisingly, it wasn't the case, having lost only her second WWE career match, with the first being vs Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

After her Championship win, Liv was interviewed by BT Sports, as she said, "I think they've just been on this journey with me for eight years now. They've seen me go from a girl that maybe no one thought would amount to anything in this business, and I've worked my a** off to prove that I belong, and they have been with me every single step."

"They've seen every improvement, been through it all, grown with me and been on this journey since day one. So, me succeeding feels like they've succeeded. I genuinely love you guys [the fans] so much, and I wouldn't be here if it weren't for you guys. I wouldn't be here without your voices. So, I genuinely did this for us," concluded Liv.