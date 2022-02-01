  • Facebook
    WWE: Shane McMahon to compete at Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 38 despite backstage heat

    Shane McMahon competed at WWE Royal Rumble 2022. However, he has a backstage heat to produce the event around him. Meanwhile, he will be competing at Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 38.

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE Shane McMahon to compete at Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 38 despite backstage heat-ayh
    The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble saw some of the finest superstars compete. During the namesake men's match, one of the notable participants included a returning Shane McMahon. While he entered at number 28, he was eliminated by eventual winner Brock Lesnar. Meanwhile, the recent reports are not so encouraging about him.

    As per Ringside, Shane has a backstage heat for trying to produce the event revolving around him. A few of the WWE officials and even superstars were not impressed by his idea. It is unclear how things would unfold in the event's fallout, while it would be interesting to see what Shane has in store in the coming weeks.

    ALSO READ: WWE - Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey win Royal Rumble 2022 to set the ball rolling for WrestleMania 38

    In the meantime, the publication reports that Shane is all set to compete in the next two pay-per-views (PPVs) of WWE. The next scheduled PPV of WWE is the Elimination Chamber that will be held on February 19 at the Jeddah Super Dome. Also, he will be competing at WrestleMania 38 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 2-3.

    As of now, it is yet to be revealed in what circumstances will Shane be involved in the events. Whether he will be competing at the Elimination Chamber PPV to make some appearance is dicey. Also, it is unclear which opponent he would be going after to compete against. Although Lesnar eliminated Shane, he was exchanging fierce blows with Kevin Owens.

    ALSO READ: WWE - John Cena reveals what Vince McMahon told him about the idea of turning heel

    Notably, Shane and Owens have a long-standing history of rivalry with each other, while fans would be glad to see them resume their feud once again. Also, it would not be a surprise if Shane decides to inject himself into the WWE Championship scenario by competing in the namesake match. However, this could lead to several fans and superstars having more heat against him.

