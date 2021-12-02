WTA suspends tennis tournaments in China over Peng Shuai's whereabout concerns

The tennis fraternity has been concerned following Peng Shuai’s revelations of being sexually assaulted and her missing whereabouts. Consequently, WTA has decided to suspend tennis tournaments in China indefinitely.

The tennis community was shocked a couple of weeks back after Chinese women’s doubles player Peng Shuai had alleged that former Chinese Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her. While she had later deleted the post on social media, claiming it was a mistake, her whereabouts have been unknown since then.

As a result, the entire tennis community has been left concerned regarding the safety of female tennis players and athletes in the country. Also, while Gaoli has not responded to Shuai’s claims, the Chinese government has blocked access to the topic on its restricted and highly secure internet. Consequently, it was widely suggested that the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) should suspend all tennis operations in China until there was clarity on Shuai’s safety.

Although the Chinese government has claimed that she is safe, the WTA is unwilling to buy it. On the same note, WTA Chairman & CEO Steve Simon has decided to suspend all tennis activities in China and Hong Kong indefinitely. On Thursday, in a WTA release, he announced, “With the full support of the WTA Board of Directors, I am announcing the immediate suspension of all WTA tournaments in China, including Hong Kong. In good conscience, I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault.”

“I very much regret it has come to this point. The tennis communities in China and Hong Kong are full of great people with whom we have worked for many years. They should be proud of their achievements, hospitality and success. However, unless China takes the steps we have asked for, we cannot put our players and staff at risk by holding events in China. China’s leaders have left the WTA with no choice,” he added.

Simon further clarified that he and WTA had received an outpour of international support on the same. He has also asked people to speak up to protect Shuai and other women athletes worldwide, further asserting that WTA would do everything to protect its players. In the process, he also hoped for leaders across the globe to speak out for Shuai’s justice and other similar women, regardless of the financial ramifications. The suspension of WTA events in China and HK is set to cost WTA hundreds of millions of dollars, along with the sponsorship revenue.