  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WTA suspends tennis tournaments in China over Peng Shuai's whereabout concerns

    The tennis fraternity has been concerned following Peng Shuai’s revelations of being sexually assaulted and her missing whereabouts. Consequently, WTA has decided to suspend tennis tournaments in China indefinitely.

    Women Tennis Association (WTA) suspends tennis tournaments in China over Peng Shuai's whereabout concerns-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Florida, First Published Dec 2, 2021, 12:41 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The tennis community was shocked a couple of weeks back after Chinese women’s doubles player Peng Shuai had alleged that former Chinese Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her. While she had later deleted the post on social media, claiming it was a mistake, her whereabouts have been unknown since then.

    As a result, the entire tennis community has been left concerned regarding the safety of female tennis players and athletes in the country. Also, while Gaoli has not responded to Shuai’s claims, the Chinese government has blocked access to the topic on its restricted and highly secure internet. Consequently, it was widely suggested that the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) should suspend all tennis operations in China until there was clarity on Shuai’s safety.

    Although the Chinese government has claimed that she is safe, the WTA is unwilling to buy it. On the same note, WTA Chairman & CEO Steve Simon has decided to suspend all tennis activities in China and Hong Kong indefinitely. On Thursday, in a WTA release, he announced, “With the full support of the WTA Board of Directors, I am announcing the immediate suspension of all WTA tournaments in China, including Hong Kong. In good conscience, I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault.”

    "

    ALSO WATCH: The curious case of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai

    “I very much regret it has come to this point. The tennis communities in China and Hong Kong are full of great people with whom we have worked for many years. They should be proud of their achievements, hospitality and success. However, unless China takes the steps we have asked for, we cannot put our players and staff at risk by holding events in China. China’s leaders have left the WTA with no choice,” he added.

    Simon further clarified that he and WTA had received an outpour of international support on the same. He has also asked people to speak up to protect Shuai and other women athletes worldwide, further asserting that WTA would do everything to protect its players. In the process, he also hoped for leaders across the globe to speak out for Shuai’s justice and other similar women, regardless of the financial ramifications. The suspension of WTA events in China and HK is set to cost WTA hundreds of millions of dollars, along with the sponsorship revenue.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2021, 12:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Junior Hockey World Cup: How India's defence surprised Belgians

    Junior Hockey World Cup: How India's defence surprised Belgians

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and more react following IPL Retentions-ayh

    IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and more react to Retentions

    IPL 2022: From Dhoni, Kohli to Rohit - Full list of players retained and purse remaining ahead of mega auction-ayh

    IPL 2022: From Dhoni, Kohli to Rohit - Full list of players retained and purse remaining ahead of mega auction

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Hosts Qatar bein sports caught in lgbtq+ rights storm after former egyptian footballer Mohamed Aboutrika homophobic rant

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Hosts Qatar caught in LGBTQ+ rights storm after Mohamed Aboutrika's homophobic rant

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: South African government assures Team India of best bio-secure environment-ayh

    South African government assures Team India of best “bio-secure environment”

    Recent Stories

    Arbaaz Khan once talked about ex-wife Malaika Arora's SEXY looks, revealing dresses; read deets RCB

    Arbaaz Khan once talked about ex-wife Malaika Arora's SEXY looks, revealing dresses; read deets

    Women cadets' squadron at National Defence Academy to be named Sierra VPN

    Women cadets' squadron at National Defence Academy to be named Sierra

    Supreme Court raps Delhi government for reopening schools amid worsening air pollution level-dnm

    Supreme Court raps Delhi government for reopening schools amid worsening air pollution level

    Delhi air quality remains in very poor category with AQI of 312 as pollution worsens-dnm

    Delhi air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category with AQI of 312 as pollution worsens

    Ashes 2021-22: England's Jack Leach wants to learn from Ravindra Jadeja to spin a web around Australia-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: England's Jack Leach wants to learn from Ravindra Jadeja to spin a web around Australia

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City FC routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated-ycb

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: This is what dreams are made of

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: MCFC's Des Buckingham focuses on consistency ahead of ATKMB clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: MCFC's Des Buckingham focuses on consistency ahead of ATKMB clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon