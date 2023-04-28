Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Kaur Singh, the legendary Indian boxer who fought Muhammad Ali?

    Kaur Singh was a legendary Indian boxer who died on Thursday at 74. He was the only Indian boxer to have pot the legendary Muhammad Ali. Here's more about him.

    Who was Kaur Singh, the legendary Indian boxer who fought Muhammad Ali? -ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

    It's a sad day for the Indian boxing paternity as the legendary Kaur Singh passed away at 74 on Thursday. While many might not be aware of his legacy, he is the only Indian boxer to have for the late-great Muhammad Ali. The Indian heavyweight champion boxer hailed from Punjab and had represented India in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. He had won three gold medals in the national boxing championship, Asian Boxing Championship and Asian Games.

    Kau was born in the Khanal Khurd village in Sangrur of the East Punjab province during British rule in 1948/1949, as he was born into a Jat Sikh family. While he began as a farmer, he joined the Indian Army in 1973 at 23, participating in the India-Pakistan war and winning the Sena Medal for his unmatched bravery and the Vishisht Sewa Medal in 1988.

    ALSO READ: Nikhat Zareen eager to use World Boxing Championship experience to win 2024 Olympics quota

    As for his boxing career, it remains unclear when he started it. However, in 1979, he grasped his maiden gold medal during the senior national boxing championship and held on to it for four more years. In 1980, he also won the gold during the Asian Boxing Championship in Mumbai.

    Who was Kaur Singh, the legendary Indian boxer who fought Muhammad Ali? -ayh

    A couple of years later, Kaur again held gold in the heavyweight category of the Asian Games held in New Delhi. During the same year, he was also honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. A year later, he was also conferred with the honourable Padma Shri award by the Government of India.

    ALSO READ: Nitu Ghanghas wins gold in Women’s Boxing World Championship 2023, defeats Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg

    In 1984, he called time on his brief yet reputable boxing career after representing the country during the Los Angeles Olympics, where he had won two opening bouts before losing the third. Meanwhile, one of the highlights of his short career was fighting the legendary American boxer Ali in 1980 at the National Stadium in Delhi, an exhibition match of four rounds.

    About his bout with Ali, Kaur had once told The Indian Express, "Us de mukke bahut hi dumdar si [His punches possessed a great amount of power]. I clearly remember that jab, his famous jab. It seemed to come out of nowhere. He used his right hand to block my punches and his counterpunch to hit me. His speed was amazing; not once during those four rounds did the speed drop. He was shorter than me, but his ring craft and movement took him out of my reach."

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Neeraj Chopra extends support to protesting wrestlers; seeks quick action to ensure justice is served snt

    Neeraj Chopra extends support to protesting wrestlers; seeks quick action to ensure justice is served

    IPL 2023: Gave away too many runs in first 6 overs, admits CSK captain Dhoni after defeat to RR snt

    IPL 2023: Gave away too many runs in first 6 overs, admits CSK captain Dhoni after defeat to RR

    Bajrang Punia surprised after IOA President PT Usha slams protesting wrestlers for 'tarnishing India's image' snt

    Bajrang Punia surprised after IOA President PT Usha slams protesting wrestlers for 'tarnishing India's image'

    IPL 2023: KL Rahul's strike rate in focus again as LSG face PBKS in key mid-table clash; Dhawan likely to play snt

    IPL 2023: KL Rahul's strike rate in focus again as LSG face PBKS in key mid-table clash; Dhawan likely to play

    Wrestlers vs WFI Chief: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh recites poem indicating he won't go down without a fight watch snt

    Wrestlers vs WFI Chief: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh sends 'poetic' message amid protests - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra makes shocking disclosure related to baby Malti Marie; know details vma

    Priyanka Chopra makes shocking disclosure related to baby Malti Marie; know details

    CONFIRMED Poco F5 to launch in India on May 9 Here is everything we know so far gcw

    CONFIRMED! Poco F5 to launch in India on May 9; Here's everything we know so far

    China tells India: Let's transition border situation to 'normalised management'

    China tells India: Let's transition border situation to 'normalised management'

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Need CM who follows PM Modi's orders,' says Union minister Pralhad Joshi AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Need CM who follows PM Modi's orders,' says Union minister Pralhad Joshi

    ''Kerala Story' is an RSS-sponsored cinema...', Clamour for ban on film's screening anr

    ''Kerala Story' is an RSS-sponsored cinema...', Clamour for ban on film's screening

    Recent Videos

    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon