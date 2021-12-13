  • Facebook
    Champions League, Last-16 (Round 2) draw: Atletico vs Manchester United, PSG vs Real Madrid the headliners

    The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League pre-quarters draw was made on Monday after the first-attempt draw was marred with errors. Check out the new draw and who your favourite club faces against.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Nyon, First Published Dec 13, 2021, 7:53 PM IST
    The UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2021-22 saw its group stage commitments ending last week. As a result, things now move on to the pre-quarters stage. On Monday, the draw for the round was conducted at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. Here is the full draw for the Round of 16.

    Earlier, the draw was marred by controversies and errors. It all started after Manchester United was initially drawn against Villareal, despite the clubs having already faced each other in the group stage. On the other hand, during Atletico Madrid's draw, United's ball was not included in the pot. Instead, Liverpool's ball was put in, with the two having already faced each other in the group stage.

    As for the pre-quarters draw, 16 clubs are all set to participate in this phase. From the eight groups, the winners and the runners-up are the ones to have qualified for it. Nevertheless, it must be noted that the group winners cannot play against the winner of another group. Therefore, it is the winner against a runner-up.

    Considering the winners of the groups (as per group A-H), Manchester City, Liverpool, Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Lille, and Juventus are the ones. As for the runners-up (as per group A-H), Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Atlético Madrid, Sporting Lisbon, Inter Milan, Benfica, Villarreal, Salzburg and Chelsea will be the ones in the draw.

    The pre-quarters matches are set to be played in February-March. The first leg of the same will be conducted on February 15-16 and February 22-23. As for the second leg, it will occur on March 8-9 and Match 15-16. Also, the seeded group winners will be playing the first leg of the round away from home.

    On the other hand, unlike all this time, the away goal rule has been done away with. Consequently, a tied match at the end of the second leg of this round will head into the extra time, which will then be followed by a penalty shootout upon a further tie. Also, the teams from the same associations will not be playing against each other in the pre-quarters.

    Below is the final draw for the pre-quarters stage of the 2021-22 UCL:
    Salzburg vs Bayern Munich
    Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City
    Benfica vs Ajax
    Chelsea vs Lille
    Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United
    Villareal vs Juventus
    Inter Milan vs Liverpool
    PSG vs Real Madrid

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2021, 7:56 PM IST
