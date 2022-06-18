Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The 2022 NBA Finals in Numbers

    The 2022 NBA Finals were filled with records being broken by both sides.

    The 2022 NBA Finals in Numbers-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Boston, First Published Jun 18, 2022, 4:00 AM IST

    Many records were broken in the closely contested 2022 NBA Finals. With the most excellent shooter of all time at his best and a series filled with huge runs on either side. Here’s looking at some of the records that were made. After Breaking the Finals record for most threes in a quarter in game 1, Finals MVP Stephen Curry made history by becoming the first player to average at least 31 points, five rebounds, and five assists per game while also making five threes a game. After winning the elusive Finals MVP, Curry also became one of six players in the history of the NBA to have four championships, two or more regular-season MVPs, and a Finals MVP.

    Andrew Wiggins was one of the unsung heroes for the Warriors in the Playoffs. His closeout game performance in Game 6 included 18 points, six rebounds, five assists, four steals, and three blocks. No player in NBA Finals history has matched or exceeded this statline.

    ALSO READ: 'It stings that we didn't play to our potential' - Celtics rue missed opportunity in NBA Finals 2022

    Head Coach Steve Kerr became a nine-time NBA champion after the Warriors’ latest victory, with five championships as a player and four as a coach. It makes him only the seventh individual to win nine or more championships as a player and coach.

    The Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr has also led his team to an absurd 22 out of 24 Playoffs series wins.

    ALSO READ: NBA Finals 2022 - Curry and Thompson call out critics as Warriors celebrate title win

    The Boston Celtics made some history for the wrong reasons following their series loss to the Golden State Warriors.

    Celtics star Jayson Tatum became the first player in NBA Playoffs history to cross 100 turnovers in a post-season run.

    The Boston Celtics also made a new Finals record for turnovers per game as the Celtics averaged 16.2 turnovers in the six games against the Warriors.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2022, 4:00 AM IST
